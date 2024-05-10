Erbil municipality completes cleanup of Qaysari Bazaar after fire

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Following a devastating fire on May 5, the Erbil Municipality has announced the successful completion of the cleanup process at the historic Qaysari Bazaar in Erbil.

The announcement, made on Thursday, May 9, 2024, highlighted the swift action taken on the recommendation of the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism to restore the iconic market.

Karzan Abdul Hadi, the head of Erbil Municipality, expressed gratitude towards the dedicated teams whose efforts ensured the rapid completion of the cleanup operation in the affected area of the Qaysari Bazaar.

The municipality emphasized the efficiency and speed with which the cleanup process was conducted, reflecting their commitment to serving the city's residents.

"We will proudly continue day and night in any task assigned to us to serve the residents of our city," stated Mr. Abdul Hadi, underscoring the municipality's dedication to the well-being and restoration of Erbil's cultural heritage sites.