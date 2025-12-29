Hamas Armed Wing Confirms Spokesman Killed by Israel in August

The Qassam Brigades confirmed that their spokesman Abu Ubaida was killed months ago in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City and revealed his real name as Hudhayfa Samir Abdullah al-Kahlout.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed on Monday the death of its spokesperson Abu Ubaida, saying he was killed months earlier in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on Monday that its spokesman Abu Ubaida was killed in an Israeli strike carried out several months ago in Gaza City.

The confirmation was delivered by the new spokesperson of the Qassam Brigades during a televised address broadcast by Al-Aqsa TV, a channel affiliated with Hamas.

In his statement, the new spokesman said the Qassam Brigades were “bidding farewell to the spokesman of the Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, the roaring voice of the nation and the man of the word.”

He added that Abu Ubaida’s real name was Hudhayfa Samir Abdullah al-Kahlout.

The announcement formally closes months of uncertainty surrounding the fate of one of the most prominent voices of the Qassam Brigades, marking a significant moment for the group’s media and military leadership.