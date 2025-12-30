European Leaders Hold Urgent Talks on Ending Ukraine War

The talks form part of a series of high-level negotiations that have been ongoing since November, involving the United States, Ukraine, and European partners.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – European leaders are set to hold fresh talks on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, as diplomatic efforts intensify to bring an end to the conflict.

Polish government spokesman Adam Szlapka announced that the meeting will begin at 11:00 am, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk taking part in what he described as “another conversation of European leaders on the subject of Ukraine.” Szlapka made the announcement in a post on X, underscoring Poland’s continued engagement in European-led diplomacy on the war.

The talks form part of a series of high-level negotiations that have been ongoing since November, involving the United States, Ukraine, and European partners. These discussions aim to explore pathways toward de-escalation and a potential political settlement to the conflict, which remains the deadliest war in Europe since World War II.

Diplomatic activity has accelerated in recent days. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of Kyiv’s negotiating team held a phone call with US envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss the latest developments. The call followed an earlier conversation between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, as well as subsequent exchanges between Ukrainian and European leaders.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering widespread destruction, millions of displaced civilians, and a major security crisis across the continent. European countries have since provided Ukraine with extensive political, military, and humanitarian support, while also playing a key role in diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

Tuesday’s meeting is expected to focus on coordinating European positions ahead of any potential next steps in negotiations, as leaders seek to balance continued support for Ukraine with renewed efforts to achieve lasting peace.