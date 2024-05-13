Environment

Investigations continue to the mysterious deaths of seagulls in Dukan

"The vast expanse of the affected area complicates our investigation. We suspect several viruses, including bird flu, may be responsible," Dr. Dzeyi stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
Perished seagulls in one of the islands of the Dukan lake. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Concerns mount over the sudden deaths of seagulls in the Kurdistan Region, prompting swift action by veterinary experts and environmental authorities.

A dedicated team from the Kurdistan Regional Veterinary Center's laboratory, situated on one of the region's islands, is on a mission to unravel the mystery behind the seagulls' demise.

Dr. Bejan Ahmad Dzeyi, director of the laboratory team, emphasized the need for comprehensive testing and visual assessments to uncover the underlying causes.

While the seagulls predominantly nest and inhabit the islands in the lake, which are inaccessible to citizens except by boat, concerns persist until conclusive test results are obtained.

Brigadier Shorsh Kaka, director of the forest and environmental police of Raperin, expressed deep concern over the escalating infection rates among seagulls.

"The situation is dire, with infection rates surpassing our expectations. Regrettably, a significant number of seagulls have already perished," Brigadier Kaka lamented.

Mass deaths have been reported in Dukan Lake since the beginning of the month, with thousands of chicks and eggs lost in the Dugirdkan area.

As authorities intensify efforts to identify the cause of the deaths and mitigate the spread of disease, the Kurdistan Region remains vigilant in safeguarding its wildlife and ecosystems.

