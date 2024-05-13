March 2024 Kurdistan Chronicle features late Barzani Legacy, Halabja, Peshmerga, economic insights

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The latest edition of the Kurdistan Chronicle published in March 2024, features many cultural, political, and economic issues in the Kurdistan Region.

The cover of the magazine showcases a famous picture of the late Mullah Mustafa Barzani, the renowned leader of Kurdistan National liberation movement, playing chess. The cover is titled “Endless Triumph: General Barzani’s Legacy”.

The magazine begins by an editorial, written by Nahro Zagros. In his introductory remarks for the 14th volume of the magazine, Nahro Zagros, the editor of the magazine, refers to the importance of the month of March in Kurdish history. “The month of March in Kurdish calendar brims with significant events, commemorations, tragedies and triumphs,” he wrote.

On pages 6 to 11, the magazine covers the story of the Akre Newroz Festival. It references the Prime Minister’s address during the Newroz festival, stating the uniqueness of Akre’s celebration, “envisioning its ascendency as the focal point for Newroz festivities in Kurdistan and beyond.”

On page 12, Robin Bell, a specialist in Marketing, Logistics and Supply chains, wrote a piece under the title of “Echoes of Liberation: Celebrating the 1991 Kurdish Uprising”. He symbolizes the 1991 uprising as a “legacy of persistence”.

Pages 14-18, cover the diplomatic visit of Armenian president to the Kurdistan Region, where he met with KDP President Masoud Barzani, KRG President Nechirvan Barzani and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Pages 18 t0 33 are dedicated to the commemorating Halabja massacre and the crimes committed by the Iraqi state during the Saddam Hussein era. In these pages, the magazine highlights the fact that there are still cases for lost children and the survivors of the Halabja chemical attack are still searching to find their loved ones.

The magazine also covers an interview with Michael Kelly, an author whose recent book “Ghosts of Halabja”, extensively discussed the history of Kurdish genocide.

Wladimir van Wilgenburg, in page 34 to 38, writes about the interview with Colonel Bart Kouwenberg, an advisor for the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Erbil. The interview sheds light on the sacrifices of the peshmerga in fight against ISIS.

The magazine also highlighted the significance of Judge Abdulrahman Sulaiman Zebari’s resignation from the Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court amid the continuous issues and prejudiced rulings by this judicial entity in the federal Iraq.

At the heart of this volume of Kurdistan Chronicle is commemorating the late Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

Richard Eagleton, member of the board of Kurdistan Film Commission, wrote, “Barzani’s leadership truly came to the fore in 1946, when Qazi Mohammed declared the establishment of the republic of Kurdistan.”

The magazine also underscored the diversification of the Kurdistan Region’s economy during the 9th cabinet and under the auspices of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. The Kurdistan Region’s booming olive industry has been intensively discussed in the magazine.

A host of other interesting cultural and social topics have been included in this volume of the Kurdistan Chronicle.