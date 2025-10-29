‘We Reject Dictatorship,’ President Masoud Barzani Declares, in Firm Speech in Duhok

Addressing the role of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Barzani stated that its candidates should represent not only the Kurdistan Region but all of Iraq and its diverse communities.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant meeting with prominent figures from Nineveh and Sinjar, President Masoud Barzani underscored the deep historical and geographical ties between the Kurdistan Region and these areas, while reaffirming the region's role as a haven for all Iraqis, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The meeting, held in Duhok on Wednesday, covered a wide range of issues, from the shared sacrifice against ISIS to the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections and the imperative of adhering to the national constitution.

President Barzani opened his address by highlighting the strategic importance of Nineveh and its capital, Mosul. “We believe that Nineveh and Mosul are of special importance to us, as they extend the Kurdistan Region, particularly the provinces of Duhok and Erbil, and vice versa,” he stated, emphasizing their interconnectedness.

Reflecting on the war against ISIS, Barzani paid tribute to the sacrifice of the Peshmerga forces. “We have witnessed the events in the region, and you saw how the Peshmerga defended all communities,” he said, revealing the heavy cost of that defense: “The Peshmerga suffered 12,000 martyrs and injuries in the battle against ISIS.”

He condemned the brutal crimes of ISIS, which he said damaged the fabric of brotherhood and coexistence in Iraq, and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's ongoing commitment to being a refuge for all victims of oppression.

Shifting to national politics, President Barzani expressed hope that the upcoming sixth session of the Iraqi parliamentary elections would produce a different outcome and help steer the country's political process back to its constitutional path.

He firmly reiterated the necessity of adhering to the Iraqi constitution, specifically citing Articles 111 and 112 concerning oil and gas. In a pointed statement, Barzani asserted, “If they claim there is no federalism, no constitution, and no region [Kurdistan Region], we reject that dictatorship.”

Addressing the role of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Barzani stated that its candidates should represent not only the Kurdistan Region but all of Iraq and its diverse communities. “We have never engaged in actions that harm Iraqi citizens in any city, from the south to the north,” he affirmed.

Concluding with a message for the voters of Nineveh and Sinjar, President Barzani urged them to support the party they believe will best serve and defend their rights, guaranteeing their complete freedom in this choice. He dismissed the threatening rhetoric from other political figures as mere "election fervor," adding, "their words hold no value. We know they do not represent the opinions of citizens, especially those of the Arab street."