President Masoud Barzani Stresses Commitment to Elections and Coexistence in Duhok Address

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a major address to the notable people of Duhok on Wednesday, President Masoud Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) foundational belief in democratic elections and outlined key priorities for the region's future, including government formation, water security, and social cohesion, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The speech, delivered before a gathering of notables, touched on the upcoming elections for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament, with President Barzani expressing optimism for positive change.

A Legacy of Democratic Participation

Reflecting on the region's history, President Barzani contrasted the chaos of the 1991 uprising with the KDP's early advocacy for electoral politics.

“At a time when no one was thinking of elections, we believed in them,” Barzani stated. “The KDP has always believed in the power of the people’s vote and has participated in every election from the first to the latest without exception.”

He positioned the party as a responsible actor that has “shouldered the responsibilities of others when necessary” and has never shied away from its duties.

Looking ahead, the KDP leader expressed hope that the upcoming vote would lead to tangible improvements, resolving existing problems and ushering in a new chapter for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Constitutional Implementation and Kurdistan Region's Progress

A significant portion of the address focused on the foundational role of the Iraqi constitution. President Barzani asserted that the full and faithful implementation of the constitution is the key to resolving many of the country's lingering issues.

He also highlighted the KDP's record in government, pointing to “notable advancements” in critical infrastructure.

“Substantial progress has been made in road development and the tourism sector, achievements which were not easily attained,” he said, urging the public to recognize the strength and integrity of the KDP's position.

He further emphasized the strategic importance of water conservation, naming the development of dams and ponds as crucial for securing the Kurdistan Region's water resources for future generations.

A Call for Coexistence and a Peaceful Election

President Barzani spoke with pride about Kurdistan’s culture of coexistence, describing it as a vital aspect of society that must be continually strengthened and upheld.

On the formation of the next Iraqi government, he noted that the KDP continues to collaborate with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) based on electoral merits, expressing hope for a swift and smooth government formation process.

Concluding his remarks, President Barzani issued a call for a peaceful electoral campaign. He urged all political actors to ensure the process for the Iraqi parliament's sixth session is conducted free from violence and division.

Finally, he extended his gratitude to the Kurdish people for their resilience in the face of “conspiracies” and economic pressures, including the withholding of salaries, praising their determination to remain steadfast.