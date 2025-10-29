KRG Supports Peace Process in Turkey, Says KRG Foreign Relations Head

"The KRG and all political parties in the Kurdistan Region support the peace process in Turkey," Dizayee stated unequivocally.

40 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Senior officials of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have reaffirmed their unwavering support for the ongoing peace process in Turkey, expressing hope that it will end violence and usher in a new era of stability for the region.

The statements were delivered by Safeen Dizayee, Head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations, during a speech at the Turkish National Day celebration hosted by the Turkish Consulate in Erbil on Wednesday.

"The KRG and all political parties in the Kurdistan Region support the peace process in Turkey," Dizayee stated unequivocally. He further emphasized the personal investment of the region's top leadership, noting, "President Masoud Barzani, the Kurdistan Region President, along with the Prime Minister, is deeply concerned about the success of this process."

He expressed optimism that the negotiations would lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities, restoring "stability, tolerance, and coexistence."

Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party announced on Monday that the withdrawal of PKK fighters from Turkish soil completes the "critical" first phase of a landmark peace process, urging the government to swiftly enact legal reforms to secure a lasting agreement.

The withdrawal by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been in conflict with the state for four decades, began on Sunday. It follows a year of indirect talks initiated by Ankara's outreach to the group's jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

Shifting focus to domestic Iraqi politics, Dizayee provided a positive update on the upcoming parliamentary elections. He reported that the election campaign is "progressing normally and remaining free from violence," a significant marker in a region often fraught with political tension.

The KRG foreign relations head voiced hope for "transparent and successful elections" that would allow for the swift formation of a new federal government in Baghdad. The KRG anticipates a government that "upholds the constitution, serves its citizens, and fulfills its obligations to the government and people of the Kurdistan Region."

A central theme of Dizayee's address was the robust and expanding partnership between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey. He described bilateral relations as "very strong and making significant progress in all fields."

Highlighting the depth of economic integration, Dizayee pointed to the substantial trade ties and the "large number of Turkish companies operating in the Kurdistan Region" as testaments to the thriving partnership.

The strong show of support from the KRG, coupled with the positive assessment of bilateral relations, signals a continued commitment to a strategic partnership aimed at fostering regional peace and shared economic prosperity.

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, when voters will choose 329 members of the Council of Representatives. The council will subsequently elect the country’s president and approve the appointment of the prime minister.

According to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), 21,404,291 citizens across Iraq are eligible to vote.

This year’s elections will feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

The upcoming vote will be held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.