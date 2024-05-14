Politics

Kurdistan Region President discusses stability in the region with Federal Supreme Court President

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (left) during his meeting with the President of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, Judge Jassim Muhammad Abboud, May 14, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday discussed stability in the region with the President of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, Judge Jassim Muhammad Abboud, in Baghdad, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

“They discussed matters related to the Constitution, peace and stability, and the overall well-being of the country, addressing various issues concerning the current state of affairs in Iraq,” the statement read.

Kurdistan Region President on Tuesday arrived in Baghdad and is set to meet with top Iraqi officials.

Earlier, Dilshad Shahab, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, announced in a statement that President Barzani of the Kurdistan Region would be visiting Baghdad on Tuesday.

Shahab further stated that the Kurdistan Region President would meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani to discuss the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as address common issues of mutual concern.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (top left) during his meeting with the President of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, Judge Jassim Muhammad Abboud, May 14, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
