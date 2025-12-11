KRG and EU Parliament Discuss Reforms, Regional Threats, and Path to Stability

KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy Dr. Dindar Zebari met with EU Parliament Member Özlem Demirel, detailing the Region's reforms, human rights record, and regional threats, including PMF attacks and disputes with Baghdad.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy Dr. Dindar Zebari held comprehensive talks on Wednesday with European Parliament Member Özlem Demirel, focusing on political engagement, human rights, and stability across the wider region.

The meeting, held on Thursday, was also attended by the KRG Representative to the European Union, Dr. Dilawar Ajgeiy.

Dr. Zebari briefed the MEP on the Kurdistan Region’s long-standing experience in self-administration and its role as a safe haven for more than two million refugees and internally displaced people.

He outlined the Region’s contributions to global counterterrorism efforts and reaffirmed the KRG’s commitment to:

-Human rights

-Democratic reform

-Legal protections for women, journalists, and religious minorities

-Continued progress in transitional justice

-The rescue of over 3,500 Yezidis from ISIS captivity

Zebari emphasized that these achievements align with core European principles, including human dignity, stability, and the rule of law.

Conversations also addressed a range of increasingly complex threats facing the Kurdistan Region.

Dr. Zebari detailed the destabilizing impact of:

-Rising regional tensions

-Cross-border attacks

-Threats posed by PMF elements

-Outstanding disputes with the Federal Government over governance, budget matters, and disputed territories

He highlighted the humanitarian and security fallout in Shingal, where the continued presence of armed groups has displaced thousands of civilians and left the area exposed to recurrent military operations.

Despite prevailing challenges, Dr. Zebari noted recent encouraging developments, including:

-A peace-oriented ceremony in Sulaimani, and

-President Masoud Barzani’s visit to Şırnak, during which he renewed calls for dialogue and advancing the peace process.

These steps, he said, reflect an ongoing commitment to de-escalation and regional stability.

MEP Özlem Demirel welcomed the detailed briefing, raising additional questions about the KRG’s policies toward minority rights and unresolved issues with federal authorities in Baghdad.

She expressed appreciation for the KRG’s transparency and reaffirmed her willingness to support constructive engagement within her parliamentary mandate.

Both sides agreed that strengthened cooperation and sustained dialogue between the KRG and the European Parliament will remain essential for promoting regional stability, safeguarding human rights, and advancing peaceful solutions across the Middle East.