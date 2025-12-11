Around 150 Houses Damaged in Garmiyan After Heavy Rains, Says Garmiyan Supervisor

Sheikh Nuri told Kurdistan24 that although the Iraqi government maintains a special emergency budget that includes the Kurdistan Region, “in recent years, the federal government has not provided assistance to the Kurdistan Region during natural disasters.”

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The supervisor of the Garmiyan Independent Administration, Jalal Sheikh Nuri, said on Thursday that a government committee has been formed to assess the extensive damage caused by this week’s flash floods across the Kurdistan Region.

Sheikh Nuri told Kurdistan24 that although the Iraqi government maintains a special emergency budget that includes the Kurdistan Region, “in recent years, the federal government has not provided assistance to the Kurdistan Region during natural disasters.”

According to initial assessments, around 150 houses were damaged in Garmiyan after torrential rains on Tuesday triggered widespread flooding across several areas, particularly in Sulaimani province. The flash floods resulted in significant property losses and several fatalities in the independent administrations of Garmiyan and Sulaimani’s Chamchamal district.

Chamchamal Mayor Ramk Ramazan on Tuesday announced that four people were injured in total, highlighting the severity of the overnight rainfall.

Heavy downpours have triggered widespread flooding across several parts of the Kurdistan Region, forcing the closure of the main road between Sulaimani and Chamchamal. Local residents have urged authorities to provide immediate assistance as water levels rise.

In response to the disaster, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani instructed all relevant agencies to mobilize immediately and provide support to the affected citizens.

Authorities say further updates will be released as the damage assessment committee continues its work.