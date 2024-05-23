Almost, 800.000 acre in Duhok city in Kurdistan Region, growing wheat

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – the Agricultural General Manager Ahmad Jameel stated in an interview with Kurdistan 24 TV channel “798 thousand acres have grown Wheat. We expect 400 thousand of grain will be ready to trade abroad”

“The Iraqi Government has not yet decided regarding the volume to take on from our farmers, there’s a steady effort and attempts from the Minister of Agriculture and relevant delegates. Last year we had many issues, but now, hopefully, to create an agreement with the Iraqi Government: to treat our farmers similar to farmers in the mid and southern parts of Iraq,”

The 9th Cabinet in Kurdistan Region Government encourages crops marketing, invites private companies for the agriculture sector and growing crops. There has been a significant improvement in growing, marketing and exporting grains and crops. Duhok is now in the Secured Food Supply, some products exceed necessities. Mr. Jameel revealed.

This year 6000 tons of potatoes exported to Syria and Gulf countries, fruits products: pomegranate, mazi (acorns -like fruit), apple, and some other grain products e.g. rice exported to mid and south of Iraq, Syria and gulf countries.

“In the animal source, Duhok is well-known, has almost one million and 900 cattle, beside 6 producing Hen-laying eggs projects and 336 poultry, nearly 4000 carton boxes produced. Exceeds people’s needs,” Mr. Jameel added.

There are 126 cold storage warehouses in Duhok, to keep the products fresh.