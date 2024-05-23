The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister made profound efforts; farmers can sell out more wheat

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – The Team, for the Marketing Wheat, attended a meeting with the Ministry of Trade and Ministry of Agriculture in Iraqi Federal Government.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Deputy in Kurdistan Region Government, Karim Sleman highlighted the last week’s meeting between the Team for Marketing Kurdistan Region’s Wheat and the Delegates from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Trade from the Iraqi Federal Government.

Mr. Sleman stated “two offers made by the Iraqi Federal’s Ministry of Agriculture, one is to only buy 576 thousand Tons from the Kurdistan Region’s farmers, and the second one is only 605 thousand tons, but we rejected both offers”

The Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Begard Talabani, as well as the Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein’s attempts at the Iraqi Federal Government to buy the whole wheat product from the Kurdistan Region’s farmers”

According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Deputy Karim Sleman statement, a team called Committee 57, formed, they arranged a meeting last Monday in Baghdad, both of the offers, in the meeting, rejected.

It is said that the wheat harvested in 9 governorates, by the Ministry of Trade’s researches showed the wheat production has increased BY 21%. The share of 21% to be taken on from the farmers in Kurdistan Region is requested by the Kurdistan Region Government.

With the Premier’s recommendation, the Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein made a formal request to the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, it is believed that Mr. Al-Sudani’s response is positive, and from him a written statement directed to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in Baghdad.

“The farmers should be optimistic, we are optimistic” Mr. Sleman added.

In the official written statement, 850 thousand ID for each ton of wheat has been assigned. According to the database, this year 2 million and 900 thousand acres of lands, in Kurdistan Region, have grown wheat.