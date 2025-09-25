In Pictures: Soran Hosts Third Agricultural Festival Showcasing Local Farmers’ Products

Festival highlights local produce as KRG pushes to modernize agriculture and support farmers across the Region.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The third agricultural products festival opened on Thursday in Soran, showcasing the diverse yields of local farmers and companies from across the district. The two-day event, held at the Gulan Park in central Soran, will run until Friday evening.

Kameran Hussein Mamand, Director General of Agriculture in Soran, told Kurdistan24 that this year’s festival highlights the agricultural potential of the area. A total of 56 farmers are participating, alongside several local companies sponsoring the event.

According to Mamand, the participants include 17 livestock breeders, 10 farmers producing grapes, four cultivating tomatoes, and one farmer presenting fresh pistachios.

Other products, such as wheat and tobacco, are also being displayed. “We aim to draw attention to the variety of agricultural products in our region, to promote farmers’ work and connect them with the community they serve,” he said.

Agricultural Festivals as Gateways to Eco-Tourism in Kurdistan

Beyond the economic benefits, such agricultural festivals also serve as a growing touristic attraction, drawing both local and international visitors to the picturesque landscapes of Kurdistan’s mountainous districts and sub-districts.

By showcasing the region’s agricultural diversity against the backdrop of its natural beauty, the events help position the Kurdistan Region not only as a hub of agricultural development but also as a destination for eco-tourism and cultural exchange.

KRG’s Agricultural Vision

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has repeatedly emphasized the importance of agriculture as a pillar of economic diversification beyond oil. Over the past years, authorities have introduced strategies to boost local food production, support farmers, and reduce dependency on imports.

These efforts include providing farmers with subsidized seeds and fertilizers, modern irrigation systems, and veterinary services to strengthen livestock farming.

The government has also encouraged festivals like Soran’s to market local products directly to consumers, showcase the region’s agricultural variety, and create business opportunities for farmers.

Such initiatives are part of a broader vision to revive the sector, strengthen rural communities, and promote food security in the Kurdistan Region. The KRG continues to invest in the sector, seeing it as a key pathway to sustainable development and employment.

The Soran festival is not only a celebration of local farming traditions but also a step toward building resilience in the face of economic and environmental pressures.