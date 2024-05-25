48th anniversary of Gulan revolution commemorated in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan24 correspondent in Duhok Chakdar Jamal reports that the first branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) organized an event in Duhok to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the Gulan Revolution.

Hashim Gaberki, an organizer of the event, told Kurdistan24, “We aim to enlighten today's youth about the Kurdish people's historical accomplishments and the arduous struggles endured in the mountains.” Gaberki revealed that several tents have been pitched, with approximately 100 teachers and 400 students extending invitations. These teachers will conduct sessions acquainting students with technological advancements pivotal during the Gulan Revolution.

“A diverse array of activities is scheduled throughout the three-day event,” he added.

The Gulan Revolution began a year after the collapse of the well-known September Revolution, spearheaded by the late Mustafa Barzani in 1975 after Iraq’s then-Vice President Saddam Hussein and the Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi signed the Algiers Agreement against the Kurds.