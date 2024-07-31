Paris Olympics Highlights

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Here are some highlights of the Paris 2024 Olympics as of Wednesday.

France's Beaugrand Triumphs in Women's Triathlon

Cassandre Beaugrand of France secured victory in the women's triathlon at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The race, which took place in the Seine River, was surrounded by suspense due to concerns over the river's cleanliness. Beaugrand's win marks a significant achievement for France as the Games proceed.

China's Top Table Tennis Player Faces Shock Defeat

China's top-ranked table tennis player, Wang Chuqin, experienced an unexpected loss in the men's singles competition on Wednesday.

The defeat followed an incident where Wang's bat was broken, adding to the surprise of his early exit from the tournament.

South Korean Sharpshooter Captures Online Attention

A South Korean sharpshooter who earned silver in the women's 10-meter air pistol event has become a sensation on the internet.

The athlete’s standout performance and distinctive style have made her one of the most talked-about stars of the Paris Games.

North and South Korean Athletes' Selfie Goes Viral

A heartwarming moment went viral as table tennis players from North Korea and South Korea shared a selfie on the medal podium.

The gesture was celebrated in South Korea as a rare symbol of unity between the two countries.

Paulino Aims for Olympic 400m Glory

Marileidy Paulino, who avoided the rain-soaked opening ceremony, is a strong contender for the 400m gold at the Paris Olympics.

Paulino, the reigning world champion, is focused on adding Olympic success to her impressive track record.

Marchand Seeks Additional Olympic Gold

French swimming star Leon Marchand is targeting two more gold medals in the pool on Wednesday. The Games are being closely watched as organizers hope the River Seine will remain clean enough to host the triathlon events.

Paris Olympics Medals Table (As of Tuesday’s Events)