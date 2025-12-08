President Masoud Barzani Congratulates Kurdish Scholar Rashad Miran on Receiving Pushkin Medal

Miran, in turn, thanked President Barzani for his support and briefed him on his ongoing research and scholarly activities. He also presented several of his published books as gifts during the meeting.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani congratulated renowned Kurdish scholar and sociologist Rashad Miran on receiving the prestigious Pushkin Medal, Barzani Headquarters announced on Monday.

President Barzani met with Miran in Erbil’s Pirmam district, where he praised the scholar’s significant contributions to Kurdish scientific and academic development. The Pushkin Medal—awarded last month by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow—recognizes outstanding achievements in the arts, culture, education, and humanities.

According to the statement, Barzani expressed deep appreciation for Miran’s decades-long work in sociology and Kurdish studies, commending his dedication to advancing academic knowledge.

Miran, in turn, thanked President Barzani for his support and briefed him on his ongoing research and scholarly activities. He also presented several of his published books as gifts during the meeting.

The Pushkin Medal is one of Russia’s highest cultural honors, and Miran’s recognition marks a notable achievement for the Kurdish academic community.