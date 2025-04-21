KRG Shifts “My Account” Salary Banking Project to Ministry of Finance

According to the statement, the transfer of responsibility is based on PM Barzani’s directive to ensure compliance with Iraq’s Federal Central Bank's legal and procedural standards.

2025-04-21 08:32

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — In a strategic move aimed at streamlining the salary distribution system, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has issued a directive to transfer the management of the “My Account” banking initiative for public sector salaries to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The decision was officially confirmed on Sunday, in a formal statement signed by Omed Sabah, Head of the Council of Ministers' Office. According to the statement, the transfer of responsibility is based on Barzani’s order to ensure compliance with the legal and procedural standards of Iraq’s Federal Central Bank.

Under this shift, the Ministry of Finance will now oversee the implementation and administration of the “My Account” project, which is designed to deposit government employee salaries directly into individual bank accounts. The ministry is also tasked with ensuring that the project aligns with federal banking laws and regulations, safeguarding public servants' accounts' financial integrity and privacy.

The “My Account” initiative—Hajmari Min in Kurdish—was originally managed by a specialized team reporting to the Council of Ministers. It was launched as part of broader reform efforts by the KRG to modernize its payroll system, increase transparency, and reduce corruption related to salary disbursements.

By transferring authority to the Ministry of Finance, the government aims to centralize oversight, improve efficiency, and establish a more permanent institutional framework for the project. The move reflects a broader commitment to fiscal reform and digitization within the public sector, consistent with global standards for financial governance.

The transition also addresses concerns about regulatory compliance, particularly regarding federal oversight and banking law adherence—critical for ensuring continued coordination with Iraq’s financial institutions and international banking partners.

As the Ministry of Finance assumes full control of “My Account,” it is expected to roll out additional measures to protect user data and enhance the platform’s accessibility and reliability for tens of thousands of government employees across the Kurdistan Region.