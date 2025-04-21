'World Lost a Voice of Compassion and Unity,' Says PM Barzani on Pope Francis’ Passing

"With the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the world has lost a voice of compassion and unity. We offer our deepest condolences to the Vatican and the Catholic faithful across Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world," PM Barzani wrote.

2025-04-21 12:30

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The passing of Pope Francis has reverberated across the globe, drawing solemn tributes from world leaders, faith communities, and human rights advocates. Among those paying homage was Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who described the late pontiff as "a voice of compassion and unity" in a heartfelt condolence message shared Monday on his official X account.

"With the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the world has lost a voice of compassion and unity. We offer our deepest condolences to the Vatican and the Catholic faithful across Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world," PM Barzani wrote, underscoring the global resonance of Francis’s moral leadership.

He further added, "In my meetings with Pope Francis in Rome, and when he came to Erbil in 2021, I came to know him for his commitment to peace and understanding."

The tribute came as many in the Kurdistan Region reflected on the deep ties fostered between the Vatican and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), especially during a historic meeting between the two leaders at the Vatican on February 19, 2020.

During that landmark encounter, Pope Francis praised the Kurdistan Region for its unwavering commitment to interreligious harmony and its role as a sanctuary for vulnerable populations fleeing war and persecution in Iraq and Syria. The pontiff commended the KRG's inclusive policies, particularly its efforts to safeguard religious minorities and uphold the values of peaceful coexistence.

Prime Minister Barzani, joined by a senior KRG delegation, expressed deep appreciation for the Pope's consistent advocacy of peace, forgiveness, and unity. He briefed the Holy Father on the political and humanitarian challenges facing the Kurdistan Region, while highlighting its reputation as a beacon of tolerance and human rights in a volatile region.

PM Barzani emphasized that Kurdistan had become a safe haven for persecuted communities—particularly Christians, Yezidis, and other minorities—affirming the Region’s steadfast dedication to religious freedom and cultural pluralism. He also extended a formal invitation to Pope Francis to visit Kurdistan, a gesture that symbolized the enduring bonds of respect and spiritual solidarity.

In response, Pope Francis applauded the sacrifices made by the people of Kurdistan in combating terrorism and their resilience in the face of adversity. He noted that the Kurdistan Region had become a model for coexistence not only for Christians in Iraq but for all those seeking a peaceful life amid conflict.

The pontiff also recognized the full civic and religious rights enjoyed by Christians in the Region, stressing the importance of Kurdistan as a place where diverse faiths could flourish in dignity and peace. The meeting culminated in a mutual reaffirmation of shared values between the Holy See and the Kurdistan Region—peace, justice, and the inviolable rights of all people.

The Prime Minister was accompanied at the Vatican by several high-ranking officials, including Dana Abdulkarim, Minister of Reconstruction and Housing; Pishtiwan Sadiq, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs; Ano Jawhar, Minister of Transportation and Communications; and Khalid Shwani, Minister of Regional Affairs. Their presence reflected the significance the KRG attached to interreligious dialogue and diplomatic relations with the Vatican.

As the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, his legacy remains etched in the hearts of millions—including in Kurdistan, where his words and gestures continue to inspire a vision of peace, dignity, and shared humanity.