'An Outstanding Role in Spreading Peace,' President Barzani Pays Tribute to Late Pope Francis

2025-04-21 15:03

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani issued a heartfelt message of condolence following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis on Monday, lauding him as a great spiritual figure and a global advocate for peace, compassion, and human dignity.

"With great sorrow, I received the news of the passing of His Holiness the Pope of the Vatican (Pope Francis). Pope Francis was a great man who played an outstanding role in spreading the message of humanity and peace," President Barzani said in his statement.

Addressing Christian communities across the region and the world, Barzani expressed his solidarity with those grieving the loss of a spiritual leader whose legacy touched millions. "I extend my deep condolences to Christian brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and throughout the world, and I share in their grief," he stated.

Pope Francis passed away earlier on Monday at the age of 88, after years of declining health. His tenure as the head of the Catholic Church was marked by a strong commitment to interfaith dialogue, social justice, and the promotion of peace, particularly in conflict-ridden regions such as the Middle East.

President Barzani concluded his message with a prayer, saying, "May the soul of His Holiness Pope Francis rest in peace, and I ask the Almighty God to grant patience and comfort to everyone."

The President’s message adds to the chorus of condolences from Kurdish and Iraqi leaders, underscoring the respect and admiration Pope Francis earned during his papacy. His 2021 visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region remains a pivotal moment in regional religious relations, symbolizing hope and solidarity among diverse communities.

President Masoud Barzani’s tribute reflects the deep resonance of the Pope’s message within Kurdish society, where the values of coexistence, mutual respect, and peace remain integral to its identity.