World Leaders Mourn Pope Francis: 'A Voice of Peace, Justice, and Hope'

Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy rooted in faith, humility, and a tireless pursuit of human dignity.

2025-04-21 15:47

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The passing of Pope Francis has prompted a profound wave of mourning across the globe, with leaders from every continent paying tribute to a man remembered not only as the head of the Catholic Church but also as a moral force for peace, interfaith dialogue, and social justice in an era defined by crisis and fragmentation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the late pontiff as a “great man and a great pastor” whose teachings inspired moral courage and spiritual resilience. “Pope Francis has returned to the house of the Father,” she said. “We greet the Holy Father with hearts full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted Pope Francis’s unshakable commitment to the marginalized, describing him as “a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten.” Starmer said the Pope’s hope-filled leadership inspired “millions across the world to see afresh the church’s teachings of mercy and charity.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised Pope Francis as “an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and warm-hearted person,” and expressed admiration for the Pope’s clear-eyed moral stance on contemporary global challenges.

French President Emmanuel Macron reflected on Pope Francis’s mission to unite people and to bring joy to the world’s most impoverished communities. “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him,” Macron stated.

Argentine President Javier Milei, reflecting on the Pope's passing, issued a personal and emotional statement: "Adios. It is with profound sorrow that I learned this sad morning that Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, passed away today and is now resting in peace. Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his kindness and wisdom was a true honor for me. As President, as an Argentine, and, fundamentally, as a man of faith, I bid farewell to the Holy Father and stand with all of us who are today dealing with this sad news. RIP."

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who had met with the Pope only a day before his passing, shared a deeply personal reflection. “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” Vance said, recalling a powerful homily from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

The White House also issued a brief tribute, stating, “May Pope Francis rest in peace.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Pope Francis’s lifelong commitment to peace and justice would endure. “His commitment to peace, social justice, and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy.”

From Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the Vatican through Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, acknowledging the Pope’s efforts to foster dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches. “In this sad hour, I would like to convey to you and the entire Catholic clergy my words of sympathy and support,” the Kremlin statement read.

Kurdistan Region leaders also joined in mourning. President Masoud Barzani praised Pope Francis as “a great man who played an outstanding role in spreading the message of humanity and peace.”

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, reflecting on personal meetings with the Pope in Rome and during his historic visit to Erbil in 2021, said: “With the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the world has lost a voice of compassion and unity... The mass he celebrated in Erbil sent a powerful message that Christians are valued and respected in Kurdistan.”

Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani recalled Pope Francis as “a man of great humility, compassion, and moral courage,” noting that his 2021 visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region was “a profound act of faith and solidarity.”

Following the President’s remarks, churches across the Kurdistan Region tolled their bells in solemn tribute to the late Pope. Local officials said the gesture was intended to honor a figure widely regarded as a global beacon of peace, compassion, and unwavering faith. They stated that Pope Francis’s legacy would echo in the hearts of the people as deeply as the bells resounded across the land.”

🕊️ In Profound Mourning!🕯️



Today, the bells of churches across the Kurdistan Region toll in solemn tribute to His Holiness Pope Francis, a global beacon of peace, compassion, and unwavering faith.🕯️



May his legacy echo in our hearts as deeply as these bells resound through our… pic.twitter.com/yF9DgNjXok — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) April 21, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also emphasized Pope Francis’s work in interfaith dialogue and humanitarian causes. He also cited the Pope’s strong stance on global injustice, particularly his condemnation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “These actions will forever preserve his name and memory in the hearts of all awakened consciences and freedom-seekers around the world,” Pezeshkian stated.

As tributes continue to pour in, the world stands united in honoring a spiritual leader whose papacy transcended religious lines and geographic boundaries. Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy rooted in faith, humility, and a tireless pursuit of human dignity.