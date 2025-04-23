Kurdistan Launches Inaugural National Prayer Breakfast with Global Dignitaries Present

Held under the theme “Towards Unity in Faith”, the ceremony began at 8:00 a.m. in the Kurdistan Region’s capital, Erbil.

20 hours ago

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — With the presence of President Masoud Barzani and a host of regional and international dignitaries, the Kurdistan Region on early Wednesday launched its first official celebration of the National Prayer Breakfast, an event dedicated to honoring peace and unity among diverse religious and ethnic communities.

Held under the theme “Towards Unity in Faith”, the ceremony began at 8:00 a.m. in the Kurdistan Region’s capital, Erbil. This unprecedented initiative was spearheaded by President Barzani and marked the first of its kind in Kurdistan. The event is set to continue until April 25.

Over 400 participants are attending this landmark event, including political and religious figures from Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and countries worldwide. Attendees include U.S. and European parliamentarians, diplomats, and religious leaders from multiple faiths, including Islam, Christianity, Yezidism, and other religious beliefs

President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani are delivering keynote speeches, alongside prominent Iraqi and international leaders.

Religious representatives from various faiths are uniting in a powerful message of shared values, offering joint prayers and symbolic gestures of harmony. The event emphasizes Kurdistan’s unique model of interfaith unity, where diverse groups live side by side in mutual respect.

Following the main ceremony, several panel discussions will be held featuring political, religious, and civil society leaders. The panels will focus on peaceful coexistence, religious freedom, and social cohesion both within Kurdistan and globally.

A Rich Tradition of Coexistence

Although international versions of such interfaith observances exist, this marks the first institutionalized, inclusive commemoration in the Kurdistan Region, characterized by its openness to followers of all religions. In contrast to similar events in other countries—where typically only members of a single faith participate—Kurdistan’s celebration proudly includes every community residing within its borders.

On the final day of the program, attendees will visit mosques, churches, temples, and sanctuaries across Erbil, Duhok, and the Nineveh plains. These visits symbolize Kurdistan’s diverse religious landscape.

According to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, the region is home to over 5,732 mosques, 135 churches, 315 Yezidi temples, one Zoroastrian fire temple, and one Mandaean worship site—a testament to the region’s longstanding religious diversity.

A Legacy of Diversity and Brotherhood

For centuries, different religious and ethnic groups have coexisted peacefully in Kurdistan, contributing to the cultural and intellectual life of the region. Even amid regional turmoil, the Kurdistan Region has served as a safe haven, preserving languages, traditions, and sacred identities.

Kurds and members of various faiths and ethnicities have stood together in moments of hardship and triumph, building a collective narrative of resilience and unity.

The National Prayer Breakfast is expected to become an annual tradition that not only celebrates peace and pluralism within the Kurdistan Region but also serves as a global example of what interfaith harmony can achieve.