U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Global Network Supporting Iran’s Missile and Drone Programs

The US imposed sanctions on 32 individuals and entities across Iran, UAE, Türkiye, China, and Europe for supporting Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs. The Treasury targeted procurement networks supplying propellants and UAV components to IRGC-linked firms.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States on Thursday announced sweeping new sanctions against 32 individuals and entities operating across Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany, and Ukraine, accusing them of supporting Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production networks.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the new designations target multiple international procurement systems used by Tehran to acquire missile propellants, chemical precursors, and UAV components in violation of international nonproliferation norms.

“Across the globe, Iran exploits financial systems to launder funds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies,” said John K. Hurley, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

“At the direction of President Trump, we are putting maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear threat. The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system.”

The sanctions, announced under Executive Orders 13382 and 13224, are the second round of nonproliferation measures imposed since the September 27, 2025, reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran for its continued noncompliance with international obligations.

The Treasury detailed the dismantling of a multinational procurement network known as the “MVM Partnership,” which has coordinated the supply of missile propellant ingredients—including sodium chlorate, sodium perchlorate, and sebacic acid—from China to Iran since 2023.

These materials are used to produce ammonium perchlorate, a critical propellant in solid-fuel ballistic missiles. The partnership reportedly worked on behalf of Parchin Chemical Industries (PCI), part of Iran’s Defense Industries Organization (DIO)—both previously sanctioned for involvement in weapons proliferation.

Three primary facilitators—Marco Klinge (UAE/Germany), Majid Dolatkhah (Iran/Türkiye), and Vahid Qayumi (Iran)—were sanctioned for providing financial and logistical support to PCI. Their affiliated companies in the UAE, India, and Germany were also blacklisted for operating as procurement fronts.

OFAC also designated several companies tied to Kimia Part Sivan Company (KIPAS), an Iran-based defense manufacturer known for assisting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Qods Force (IRGC-QF) in developing UAV technology.

Two KIPAS affiliates—Iranian Baspar Puya Company (PARPO) and Pars Navandishan Artificial Intelligence Projects Company (ARIAPA)—were sanctioned for producing and repairing UAV components and electronics.

Four KIPAS employees — Seyyed Ali Abtahi, Seyyed Mohammad Ruhani, Hosein Sayyadi Turanlu, and Ehsan Mohaghegh Dolatabadi — were also named for their involvement in assembling and supplying drones used by the IRGC-QF.

China–Türkiye Procurement Network for UAV Engines

The Treasury additionally unveiled an extensive network of Chinese and Turkish firms accused of procuring UAV engines and aerospace components for Iran’s Oje Parvas Mado Nafar Company (MADO)—a key producer of Shahed-series drones used in conflicts across the Middle East and Ukraine.

Chinese national Ma Jie, who manages multiple companies in China and Hong Kong, was sanctioned alongside his firms Yiwu City Xianma, Qian Xi Long Trading, and Hin Yun Trading for facilitating millions of dollars in transactions with Turkish companies supplying drone materials.

Among those sanctioned were Arkedya Gida, Intro Oto, Own Ucar, Royal Yapi, Loris Turizm, Ozkam Nakliyat, and Artas Gumrukleme, all accused of aiding in procurement operations that supported MADO’s drone production.

OFAC further blacklisted Ukraine-based GK Imperativ Ukraina LLC and Ekofera LLC for supplying aviation materials to Iran’s state-owned Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA), which produces the Ababil-series UAVs.

Two Iranian nationals, Bahram Tabibi and Batoul Shafiei, were identified as intermediaries facilitating these shipments, while Saeed Pahlavani Nejad served as a liaison between the Ukrainian front firms and HESA.

Under the new measures, all property and interests of the designated individuals and entities within U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

OFAC warned that foreign banks dealing with sanctioned entities risk secondary sanctions, including restrictions on access to U.S. correspondent accounts.

“The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior,” the Treasury statement said, emphasizing that compliance with international nonproliferation standards remains “a global security imperative.”

The latest action follows OFAC’s November 12 sanctions targeting Burma’s Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) and associated companies involved in cyber scam centers and organized crime that exploited American citizens.

The move reflects what officials describe as a widening global enforcement campaign under the Biden-Trump continuity doctrine of coordinated Treasury–Justice operations to confront proliferation, cybercrime, and illicit finance worldwide.

The latest sanctions underscore Washington’s intent to deny Iran the materials and technology needed to rebuild its missile and UAV programs, many of which were damaged during the 12-Day War earlier this year. By cutting off procurement channels across multiple continents, the U.S. aims to reinforce the UN’s nonproliferation framework and maintain maximum pressure on Tehran until it complies with international commitments.