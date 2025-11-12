U.S. Hails Iraqi Election Success as KDP Racks Up Highest Vote Count Nationwide

Trump's envoy Mark Savaya affirmed Washington's support for Iraq's sovereignty and efforts to end external interference and armed militias, while praising the successful parliamentary elections where the KDP secured over 1 million votes nationwide.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States on Thursday congratulated Iraq on the successful completion of its parliamentary elections, describing the vote as a crucial milestone in consolidating democracy and stability across the country.

In an official letter dated November 13, 2025, Mark Savaya, the United States Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq, commended the Iraqi people for their commitment to freedom and democratic governance, while pledging Washington’s firm support for Iraq’s sovereignty and reform path.

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the brave people of Iraq on the successful completion of the recent parliamentary elections, a crucial step toward strengthening democracy and stability in the country,” Savaya wrote.

“The Iraqi people have once again shown their commitment to freedom, the rule of law, and strong national institutions. I commend Prime Minister Sudani and his government for ensuring that this important election was held on time and conducted smoothly, a clear sign that Iraq is moving toward greater prosperity and sovereignty.”

Savaya further emphasized that the United States remains “firmly committed to supporting Iraq's sovereignty, reform efforts, and endeavors to end external interference and armed militias,” reiterating Washington’s intention to work closely with Iraq’s next government to deepen the strategic partnership in security, energy, and development.

“We look forward to working with the next government to help build a stable and prosperous future for all Iraqis,” he added.

Savaya’s statement comes amid the release of preliminary election results by the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), which confirm the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) as the leading political force both in the Kurdistan Region and nationwide.

According to IHEC data obtained by Kurdistan24, the KDP secured more than 1,099,826 votes in total — the highest of any political party in Iraq — reaffirming its dominant position in Erbil, Duhok, and Nineveh provinces.

In Erbil, the KDP won 369,118 votes, followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 97,301 and the National Stance Movement (NSM) with 63,288.

In Duhok, the KDP achieved a commanding 413,698 votes, while the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) came second with 72,959.

In Nineveh, the party received 189,120 votes, leading all major political blocs in the province.

The KDP’s total surpasses 1.08 million ballots nationwide, placing it first across Iraq and cementing its status as the country’s most influential regional party.

The sixth round of Iraq’s parliamentary elections saw both special voting on November 9 and general voting on November 11, with turnout reaching 82.42% in the special round and 54.5% nationwide — among the highest rates in recent electoral cycles.

Despite the KDP’s overwhelming vote total, Iraq’s multi-constituency electoral system — in which each province functions as a separate district — is expected to limit the party to roughly 29 parliamentary seats, while smaller blocs with fewer votes will gain disproportionate representation.

Observers say the U.S. envoy’s message reflects a renewed American commitment to Iraq’s independence, stability, and reform process, particularly at a time when post-election coalition talks are expected to define the country’s next government.

The KDP’s electoral success further strengthens its hand in shaping Iraq’s future political balance, while also reinforcing the Kurdistan Region’s role as a cornerstone of Iraq’s democratic process.

Savaya’s letter — affirming U.S. support for ending “external interference and armed militias” — was widely interpreted as an implicit endorsement of Iraqi sovereignty free from regional and non-state influence, echoing Washington’s long-standing policy of supporting institutional reform and economic development.

With Iraq’s democratic process reaffirmed and voter confidence visibly high, the U.S. congratulatory message underscores a broader partnership aimed at advancing security, economic stability, and sovereignty. The KDP’s sweeping victory in the Kurdistan Region and beyond further illustrates the Kurdish party’s enduring influence and the public’s faith in its vision of service, development, and strong governance — a foundation upon which Iraq’s next chapter is now set to unfold.