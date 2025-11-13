EU Urges Formation of a Government Reflecting the Will of the Iraqi People as KDP Becomes Iraq’s Leading Political Force

With over one million votes, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) strengthens its political influence in Iraq amid shifting regional dynamics and growing international engagement.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The European Union on Wednesday called on Iraq’s political forces to “support the formation of a government that reflects the will of the Iraqi people,” following the country’s November 11 parliamentary elections — a vote that has dramatically shifted Iraq’s political landscape, with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) emerging as the largest political party nationwide.

In a statement issued from Brussels, the EU commended the people of Iraq for “exercising their democratic right to vote,” describing the elections as “an important opportunity for Iraq to strengthen its institutions, ensure inclusiveness and accountability, and consolidate its political future.”

The bloc also reaffirmed its “unequivocal support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Iraq,” stressing the importance of stability amid a “shifting geopolitical context in the Middle East.”

An EU Election Expert Mission, deployed at the invitation of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission, observed the process and reported a higher turnout compared to the 2018 and 2021 elections — a sign of renewed public engagement after years of political stagnation.

KDP’s rise: A new Kurdish era in Baghdad

The KDP’s sweeping victory, surpassing one million votes, marks a historic milestone for both Kurdistan and Iraq. For the first time since 2003, a Kurdish party has emerged as Iraq’s top political force, surpassing Shiite and Sunni rivals alike.

This outcome strengthens the Kurdish political presence in Baghdad and positions the KDP as a decisive actor in shaping the next government.

Political analysts say the party’s success restores long-lost leverage for the Kurdistan Region, following years of federal budget cuts, constitutional violations, and political marginalization under successive Baghdad governments.

The KDP’s enhanced role is expected to bring renewed focus on implementing constitutional guarantees for the Kurdistan Region, including fair revenue sharing, resolving disputed territories outside the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) administrative control, and a more equitable national budget process.

With its popular mandate, the party is set to demand stronger federal partnership — not as a regional claimant, but as a leading national stakeholder in Iraq’s governance.

This election gives the KDP unprecedented influence in Baghdad. For the first time, the Kurdish voice will not just be part of the conversation — it will shape the agenda.

Washington’s renewed engagement: Trump’s envoy reshaping post-election Iraq

The new phase in Iraq’s politics is unfolding under growing American influence, led by U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya.

Savaya has been quietly working to realign Baghdad’s political map, promoting a new government that reflects U.S.-backed principles of sovereignty, reform, and balance — while limiting Tehran’s grip on Iraqi politics.

This effort signals a return of U.S. assertiveness in Iraq after years of regional retrenchment. For Washington, the key question remains: will the U.S. allow another Iranian-aligned government to emerge, as occurred repeatedly since 2003?

Most analysts believe not. With Tehran’s regional network under growing strain — from Hezbollah in Lebanon to Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen — Washington appears intent on ensuring that Iraq’s new leadership aligns more closely with Western and Arab partners rather than Iran’s Revolutionary Guard network.

The emerging framework aims to produce a government grounded in “sovereignty first, partnership next”, empowering moderate nationalist forces and curbing the influence of militias that have long undermined Iraq’s independence.

The fading shadow of Iran-backed militias

The fate of Iran-backed Shiite militias — including Kata’ib Hezbollah, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, and the Badr Organization — now looms large over Iraq’s transition.

These groups, long backed by Tehran and entrenched within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), have dominated Iraq’s security landscape since the war against ISIS.

However, regional precedents suggest their influence may now be receding. The weakening of Hezbollah in Lebanon under Israeli pressure, the decimation of Hamas infrastructure in Gaza, and the diminishing capabilities of Houthis in Yemen have collectively weakened Iran’s axis of militias. Iraq, observers argue, could be the next front in this realignment.

A stronger U.S. diplomatic and security presence, coupled with growing domestic resentment toward militia corruption and violence, may accelerate efforts to reintegrate or disband these factions.

Iraqi political sources suggest that Washington and Baghdad are already exploring mechanisms to restructure the PMF under tighter state control — a move that could redefine Iraq’s internal balance of power.

A Crossroads for Iraq’s Future

As the European Union reaffirmed its support for Iraq’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, the country finds itself at a pivotal moment — a historic crossroads that could define its trajectory for years to come.

The combination of the KDP’s strong electoral performance, ongoing U.S.-led political adjustments, and shifts in regional influence creates an opportunity for Iraq to form a government that is more representative and inclusive of its diverse population.

For decades, Baghdad’s political gridlock and external interference have hindered effective governance, marginalized minority voices, and stoked regional instability.

The current moment, however, offers a chance to recalibrate the balance of power in favor of inclusivity, accountability, and long-term stability.

If this momentum is seized, the resulting coalition could usher in a new political order, where Kurds, Sunnis, and moderate Shiite factions work collaboratively to rebuild state institutions, enforce constitutional guarantees, and implement equitable policies on revenue sharing, security, and public services.

Such a coalition would not only strengthen domestic governance but also improve Iraq’s standing in the broader Middle East, creating avenues for regional cooperation on security, trade, and energy.

Moreover, the KDP’s ascendance signals a redefinition of Baghdad’s decision-making dynamic. Kurdish influence, long constrained by budgetary disputes and marginalization, is now positioned to act as a stabilizing force, ensuring that the rights and resources of the Kurdistan Region are respected within Iraq’s federal framework.

The EU’s appeal for a government that reflects the will of the Iraqi people resonates with this broader geopolitical opportunity: a pathway for Iraq to assert its sovereignty, mitigate external interference, and integrate diverse political and ethnic constituencies into the heart of governance.

With a coalition that includes significant Kurdish representation and broad international support, Iraq now faces the prospect of a fundamentally altered political landscape — one that could reshape power balances in Baghdad, strengthen federalism, and redefine Iraq’s role in regional and international affairs.