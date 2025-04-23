Kurdistan’s Minister of Transport Highlights Unity and Sacrifice Amid Global Unrest at National Prayer Breakfast

Speaking as a proud representative of the Christian community, Minister Jawhar underscored that, “This blessed ceremony takes place in Kurdistan without fear, at a time when the world is gripped by turmoil, unrest, and grave dangers.”

19 hours ago

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Ano Jawhar, emphasized the region’s unwavering commitment to peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony during remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Erbil, held under the shadow of global instability and growing international conflict.

Speaking as a proud representative of the Christian community, Minister Jawhar underscored that, “This blessed ceremony takes place in Kurdistan without fear, at a time when the world is gripped by turmoil, unrest, and grave dangers.” He added that the event is a reflection of the Kurdistan Region’s peaceful interfaith coexistence, where believers of all religions worship freely and without fear—a point of pride and a symbol of mutual respect.

A Legacy Forged in Resistance

The Minister also reflected on the Kurdistan Region’s resilience during the war against ISIS, drawing attention to the leadership of President Masoud Barzani. “During the war against ISIS, President Barzani made it clear: we either live together, or we die together. This was not just a slogan—it was a solemn pledge of unity, sacrifice, and solidarity for this and future generations,” Jawhar said.

He praised the wisdom and leadership of President Barzani, who led the Peshmerga forces in defending the Kurdistan Region from the threat of ISIS, not just for one group but for all its religious and ethnic components—Muslims, Christians, Yezidis, and others. “Tragically, hundreds of Peshmerga were martyred and many more were wounded. There is no greater honor than to sacrifice oneself for one’s homeland,” he said solemnly.

Deep-Rooted National Unity

Jawhar also stressed the enduring historical and national bonds between Kurds and all religious and ethnic groups living in the region. “The relationship between Kurds and diverse nations and faiths is not new. It is a deep-rooted national and historical partnership. Despite our differences in religion, language, and culture, we have always stood side by side under the banner of our homeland, sharing in both joyous and difficult times,” he remarked.

The National Prayer Breakfast, hosted in Erbil from April 23–25, brings together over 400 dignitaries from across the globe to celebrate interfaith harmony, dialogue, and Kurdistan’s unique model of peaceful coexistence. The event features speeches from senior Kurdish leaders, as well as religious figures from various faiths, and serves as an international platform for promoting peace in an increasingly divided world.