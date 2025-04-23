France Urges Iraq to Stay Neutral and Maintain Stability Amid Regional Tensions

“We are convinced that a strong and independent Iraq is a source of stability for the entire region, which is threatened today by the conflict that started on October 7, and Iran's destabilizing activities,” Barrot said.

14 hours ago

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday stressed that Iraq must not be drawn into Middle East conflicts it did not choose, during his first official visit to Baghdad as part of a regional tour promoting peace and stability.

"It is essential for Iraq not to be drawn into conflicts it did not choose," Barrot said during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein. He commended Baghdad’s ongoing efforts to maintain internal stability and emphasized France’s commitment to a strong, independent Iraq.

Barrot’s trip comes amid heightened regional tensions, particularly due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Iraq, which maintains complex relationships with both the United States and Iran, has been attempting to avoid deeper involvement. Despite this, Iran-backed groups in Iraq have previously launched attacks on U.S. troops and attempted strikes on Israel — although such incidents have waned in recent months.

The French minister also highlighted Iraq’s growing regional role, noting its upcoming hosting of the Arab League summit and the third Baghdad Conference on regional stability — events co-organized with France since 2021.

“We are convinced that a strong and independent Iraq is a source of stability for the entire region, which is threatened today by the conflict that started on October 7, and Iran's destabilizing activities,” Barrot said.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein echoed the call for diplomacy, stating that negotiations remain the only viable path forward to avoid regional escalation. “There are no alternatives to negotiations,” he said.

Barrot is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani before traveling to the Kurdistan Region to hold talks with Kurdish officials. His visit also aims to reinforce Franco-Iraqi cooperation in key sectors including energy, security, and counterterrorism.

France remains a member of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS), which Iraq declared defeated in 2017. While remnants of the jihadist group persist, Iraq is now calling for the coalition’s mission to be phased out in favor of bilateral partnerships that support Iraqi-led security efforts.

"We cannot allow ten years of success against terrorism to be undermined," Barrot warned, reaffirming France’s readiness to support Iraq’s ongoing fight against extremism.

The French minister’s regional tour, which includes stops in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, is also laying the groundwork for an international conference set for June — co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia — aimed at implementing a long-delayed two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron announced France’s intention to recognize a Palestinian state, possibly as early as June, in hopes of spurring further international support, including recognition of Israel.

Barrot’s visit underscores France’s broader strategy to stabilize the Middle East through diplomatic engagement, regional partnerships, and support for a just resolution to the Palestinian issue.