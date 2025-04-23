PM Barzani delivers speech at Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast, highlighting Kurdistan Region’s peaceful coexistence

“Welcome to Kurdistan — the land where the call to prayer, the sound of church bells, and the quiet chants from ancient temples have echoed together for centuries,” Barzani said. “Your presence here reflects the spirit of our region — resilient, diverse, and united.”

11 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday delivered a keynote address at the inaugural Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast in Erbil, highlighting the region’s deep-rooted commitment to religious freedom, peaceful coexistence, and cultural diversity.

Welcoming faith leaders, diplomats, members of parliament, and distinguished guests, Prime Minister Barzani set the tone for the event by emphasizing Kurdistan’s centuries-long history as a land where diverse religious and ethnic communities have lived side by side in peace and mutual respect.

“Welcome to Kurdistan — the land where the call to prayer, the sound of church bells, and the quiet chants from ancient temples have echoed together for centuries,” Barzani said. “Your presence here reflects the spirit of our region — resilient, diverse, and united.”

In his speech, Barzani acknowledged the challenges the region has faced in recent decades, including the oppressive rule of Saddam Hussein and the brutal terror of ISIS, both of which indiscriminately targeted communities of all backgrounds. He praised the courage and unity of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, who stood together — Muslims, Christians, and Yezidis — to defend the people and their religious freedom.

“Our sons and daughters rose not as soldiers of one faith or ethnicity, but as guardians of Kurdistan, Iraq, and all humanity,” he said.

Barzani also highlighted tangible steps taken by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to uphold the values of tolerance and inclusion. These include restoration efforts for places of worship, curriculum reforms to teach religious and cultural pluralism, and representation of all communities within government institutions.

He pointed to Ankawa, a district of Erbil, as a testament to these efforts — noting it is the only growing Christian city in the Middle East, with its population having more than doubled since 2011.

“Kurdistan is home to Muslims, Christians, Yezidis, Kakais, Zoroastrians, Jews, and Baha’is. We continue to build mosques, churches, and temples to ensure that every citizen can worship freely and without fear,” Barzani affirmed.

The Prime Minister also reflected on the historic 2021 visit by His Holiness Pope Francis to Erbil, calling it a moment of pride and unity for the people of Kurdistan. “We all mourn his passing and pray that his legacy inspires unity among all peoples of the world,” he added.

Concluding his address, Barzani called for unity, compassion, and continued commitment to peace: “May this inaugural Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast become a tradition that strengthens the bonds between us and serves as a light of unity and faith for generations to come.”

The event marked a significant milestone in Kurdistan Region’s efforts to position itself as a beacon of coexistence and religious tolerance in the Middle East.