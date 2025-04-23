PM Barzani Meets French Foreign Minister to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Minister Barrot expressed his pleasure at visiting Erbil and emphasized the deep-rooted friendship between France and the Kurdistan Region. He commended the Region’s vital role in promoting stability and security across the wider region.

9 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Erbil on Wednesday, in a meeting that reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the Kurdistan Region and France.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Minister Barrot expressed his pleasure at visiting Erbil and emphasized the deep-rooted friendship between France and the Kurdistan Region. He commended the Region’s vital role in promoting stability and security across the wider region.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the French government for its continued support and reiterated the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of fields, including security, development, and trade.

The two leaders also discussed political developments within the Kurdistan Region. They agreed on the importance of forming a new cabinet for the KRG in the near future, signaling a step toward greater political progress.

Discussions also touched on the Kurdistan Region’s relationship with the federal government in Baghdad. Both sides stressed the need to safeguard the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and ensure respect for Iraq’s federal system. Additionally, they addressed the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region, a key economic issue that remains under negotiation.

The visit reflects France’s ongoing commitment to the Kurdistan Region and marks another milestone in the longstanding Franco-Kurdish relationship.