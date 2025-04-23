Al-Azhar Representative Praises Kurdistan Region’s Model of Religious Coexistence

Khalaf, representing one of the most influential Islamic institutions in the world, commended Kurdistan Region’s commitment to pluralism after visiting Christian, Jewish, and Yezidi areas.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Hatim Khalaf, president of the Al-Azhar Institute in Kurdistan, on Wednesday praised the Kurdistan Region as a symbol of peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance.

“On behalf of Al-Azhar, the people, and the government of Egypt, we extend our respect and greetings to the Kurdish people,” Khalaf told Kurdistan24 during the region’s first official Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast, held in the presence of President Masoud Barzani and numerous international dignitaries.

“We observed that the holy land embodies coexistence among all religions and non-religious individuals,” he said. “We thank and congratulate the leadership and its people.”

His remarks reflect growing regional and international recognition of Kurdistan as a unique space where diverse faiths and cultures live side by side in peace.