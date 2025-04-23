PM Barzani Highlights Unity, Faith, and Global Support at Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast

Speaking to a diverse audience of guests from across the globe and within the country, Prime Minister Barzani thanked participants for making the inaugural event a success, calling it an occasion that surpassed all expectations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivered a heartfelt address on Wednesday during the Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast, emphasizing themes of unity, faith, gratitude, and the importance of telling the true story of Kurdistan to the world.

Speaking to a diverse audience of guests from across the globe and within the country, Prime Minister Barzani thanked participants for making the inaugural event a success, calling it an occasion that surpassed all expectations.

“I can tell you, it’s not only been successful—it has exceeded my expectations,” Barzani said. He also commended the organizers for their tireless efforts and extended special appreciation to President Masoud Barzani, acknowledging his leadership and the sacrifices made by the Peshmerga and security forces to protect the region and ensure the peaceful gathering.

At the heart of Barzani’s message was a celebration of Kurdistan’s cultural and religious diversity. “We belong to different religions, we belong to different faiths, but differences in our religions do not divide us—they unite us in the search for divinity,” he said. “This is what makes us Kurdistanis, and we are proud of our diversity.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges the Kurdistan Region has faced, particularly from forces opposed to freedom of religion and coexistence. Yet, he reaffirmed the resilience and unity of the Kurdish people: “We stood together. We survived. We will survive—as long as we stay united.”

Barzani also used the platform to express deep appreciation to the international community and coalition forces, especially those under US leadership, for their support over the years. “Without the support and the sacrifices of our friends and our brave Peshmergas, it would have been impossible to stand here today,” he noted.

Calling for global solidarity, he urged attendees to share the true narrative of the Kurdish people. “Many times, our stories have been told by others... Please, my friends, when you go back, tell the story of Kurdistan. Tell your people what we went through. Tell them how resilient our people are.”

Closing his remarks, Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed Kurdistan’s gratitude to its allies: “On behalf of our entire nation, we will never forget the help and support we receive from our friends around the world.”

The Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast marked a significant step in showcasing the region’s commitment to coexistence, tolerance, and global friendship.