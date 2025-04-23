Kurdistan Region President Highlights Strong Ties with France During Visit of French Foreign Minister

"The Kurdistan Region's friendship and relations with France are historic," President Barzani said, emphasizing the deep-rooted partnership between the two sides.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the region’s historic and enduring ties with France during a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Wednesday in Erbil.

"The Kurdistan Region's friendship and relations with France are historic," President Barzani said, emphasizing the deep-rooted partnership between the two sides. He expressed the Kurdistan Region’s strong commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

“We reaffirm the Kurdistan Region's commitment to enhancing relations with France across all sectors, particularly in security and stability, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange,” he stated.

President Barzani also extended his appreciation to the French Republic and President Emmanuel Macron for their continued support during challenging times, noting France’s consistent backing of the Kurdistan Region on the international stage.

Foreign Minister Barrot arrived in the Kurdistan Region on Wednesday evening as part of an official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties. During his trip, he also met with President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for talks on mutual cooperation and regional developments.