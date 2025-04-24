Hemorrhagic Fever Death Toll Rises to Four in Iraq, Health Ministry Confirms

Health officials confirmed that the most recent death occurred in Kirkuk, where a 52-year-old butcher succumbed to the virus after receiving prolonged medical treatment.

10 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that the total number of hemorrhagic fever cases across the country has reached 26, with a fourth fatality recorded this year.

Health officials confirmed that the most recent death occurred in Kirkuk, where a 52-year-old butcher succumbed to the virus after receiving prolonged medical treatment. The man passed away at Kirkuk General Hospital, according to a source from the provincial health department who spoke to Kurdistan24.

This marks the third confirmed case of hemorrhagic fever in Kirkuk in under 10 days, highlighting growing concerns about the spread of the disease.

The Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely, urging citizens, particularly those in high-risk professions such as butchery and livestock handling, to follow health guidelines and report any symptoms early.

Hemorrhagic fever is a viral illness characterized by high fever, internal bleeding, and organ damage. It is caused by viruses such as Ebola, Lassa, or Dengue. The condition can be life-threatening and spread through contact with infected bodily fluids. Early symptoms include fatigue, muscle pain, and headaches, progressing to more severe complications.