‘Kurds Are Our Brothers Wherever They Live,’ Says Erdoğan

2025-09-02 16:51

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a firm warning against any attempts to derail a developing peace and solidarity process in neighboring Syria, declaring unequivocally that "whoever tries to sabotage this process will pay the price for it." Speaking to journalists on his return flight from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, Erdoğan combined this stern message with a powerful affirmation of kinship, stating, "Kurds are our brothers wherever they live."

His extensive remarks, reported by Turkish state media TRT Haber, covered a sweeping range of critical topics, from the domestic "Terror-free Türkiye" initiative and regional diplomacy in the Caucasus to a sharp critique of the Turkish opposition and a positive outlook on the national economy.

The Turkish president's comments came in response to a question about potential Israeli sabotage of the ongoing "National Solidarity and Brotherhood" process in Türkiye and Syria, specifically through the YPG. President Erdoğan framed his response by underscoring Türkiye's unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and stability of its southern neighbor.

"We want lasting prosperity and peace to be established in our neighbor Syria, and we care about its unity and togetherness," he asserted. He stressed that any instability in Syria directly affects Türkiye, and therefore "neither we nor the Damascus administration would consent to those who want to create turmoil on Syrian soil."

He expressed confidence that his government is aligned with the administration of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in this goal. Despite acknowledging the presence of many actors who wish to sow chaos in a country ravaged by a long war, Erdoğan was resolute.

"We will not leave Syria alone. We will always stand by them," he pledged. "The war barons who invest in chaos will lose this time. The Syrian people, with all their components—Arab, Kurd, Turkmen, Nusayri, Sunni, Christian—will win."

It was in this context that he delivered his most direct message regarding the Kurdish people. "I also want to state this very clearly: whoever tries to sabotage this process will pay the price for it. Kurds are our brothers wherever they live. No one can separate us from each other. No one can lay an ambush for our eternal brotherhood," Erdoğan declared.

He emphasized a position of strength and resolve, adding, "We are determined, we are resolute. Just as flesh cannot be separated from bone, so too our brotherhood cannot be separated." He concluded on a hopeful note, suggesting that with "prudence, foresight, and common sense, every problem can be solved."

A New Era: The "Terror-free Türkiye" Process

Parallel to his vision for Syria, President Erdoğan provided an update on the domestic process following the decision of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to dissolve and disarm. He confirmed that the "National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy Commission," established within the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, is actively working with broad participation to navigate this historic transition.

Following a phone call with Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, Erdoğan expressed his belief that "in the end, Türkiye will eliminate a 40-year-old problem and walk towards the future as one and whole."

He urged the public and media to approach this sensitive issue with the "seriousness of a state," focusing on official statements rather than "gossip and rumors." Outlining the path forward, Erdoğan was explicit: "We have clearly determined our roadmap and our destination."

He linked the end of the long-running conflict directly to a peace dividend that would benefit the entire country and region.

"Resources allocated to the fight against terrorism will now be spent on development, production, investment, and employment," he explained. "The winner of a Türkiye without terrorism will be all of Türkiye, and the winner of a region without terrorism will be all the brotherly peoples in our region."

Diplomatic Breakthroughs in the South Caucasus

President Erdoğan’s optimistic tone extended to the South Caucasus, where he sees a historic opportunity for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"I believe that the South Caucasus will, God willing, achieve the peace it has longed for," he said, citing a recent bilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev where he "saw that hope." He pointed to a landmark agreement for the Zengezur Corridor initialed at the White House on August 8 as a pivotal moment that has "accelerated the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process."

Recalling his comprehensive meetings with both President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the SCO summit, Erdoğan reported a striking convergence of views.

"I saw that both Aliyev and Pashinyan were on the same page and looking in the same direction," he noted. He specifically addressed the contentious Zengezur Corridor, stating there was "no problem or difference on the issue" and that President Aliyev was "much more confident on this matter."

The Turkish president envisioned a future where peace would unlock the region's economic potential, reactivating land and rail routes, opening border gates, and boosting trade. He confidently dismissed concerns raised by Russia and Iran, predicting that they "will also understand in the coming period that their concerns are baseless."

Domestic Agenda: A Scathing Critique of the Opposition and a Rosy Economic Forecast

On the home front, President Erdoğan did not mince words when discussing the political opposition. He responded to criticism from CHP Chairman Özgür Özel, who had claimed that recent missile tests in Sinop were stressing the local fish population.

Erdoğan dismissed the comment as uninformed, retorting that fishing in Sinop has grown five-fold in recent years, with Turkish salmon being exported to Japan. "I suppose Mr. Özel has no idea about the missiles, the development of fishing in Sinop, or tourism," Erdoğan said sarcastically.

His assessment of the opposition was bleak: "As I always say, Türkiye's chronic opposition problem is not solved. We are in a situation where we cannot even speak of a hope for a solution." He questioned the CHP's ability to govern, pointing to the "pitiful state" of municipalities under its control.

In stark contrast, Erdoğan painted a highly positive picture of the Turkish economy.

"The developments in the economy are positive. Especially in the last 2-3 months, we have re-entered a strong, positive cycle," he announced. He cited a robust second-quarter growth rate of 4.8 percent, single-digit unemployment, and record-level foreign currency reserves now exceeding $178 billion.

While acknowledging the challenges of inflation, he stated, "We believe we will end the year with an inflation figure in line with our targets." He assured the public that his government's "sincere fight against the high cost of living is truly yielding results."

Projecting further success, he noted that it is "quite likely that this year, we will enter the group of high-income countries according to the World Bank's definition of per capita national income."

During his time at the SCO summit, Erdoğan also engaged in extensive diplomacy on a range of other pressing global issues.

He held productive bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other regional leaders. With Putin, he discussed paths to a "just peace" in Ukraine and the outcomes of the recent Alaska Summit between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

He also voiced strong condemnation of the U.S. State Department's decision to revoke the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other officials, calling the move contrary to the UN's purpose and vowing that the "voice of the oppressed Palestinians will resonate" at the upcoming General Assembly.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s multidimensional foreign policy, stating, "We do not look at the world solely from an East-West axis. We are not a country whose horizon is frozen in the frost of the Cold War."