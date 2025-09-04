Sulaimani Expands 24-Hour Power Supply Under Runaki Program

The expansion covers more than 22,000 electricity subscribers across the two districts and four sub-districts.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Sulaimani General Directorate of Electricity announced on Thursday that residents of Chwarta district, the sub-districts of Sitak, Zalan, Basne, and nearby villages, as well as Mawat district and Gapilon sub-district, will now receive uninterrupted electricity through the Runaki program.

This follows last week’s upgrade that brought 24-hour electricity to Qaradagh district and its surrounding villages, along with Arabat and Barzinja sub-districts.

The Runaki program is seen as both an economic and environmental success, ensuring reliable power while creating a cleaner, quieter city.

According to official data, the Runaki program currently serves:

1- 1.93 million citizens in Erbil through 504,000 subscribers.

2- 1.34 million citizens in Sulaimani with 351,000 subscribers.

3- 351,000 citizens in Duhok with 94,000 subscribers.

4- 139,000 citizens in Halabja with 38,000 subscribers.

By the end of 2026, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) aims to remove more than 7,000 diesel generators, marking one of the most ambitious clean energy transitions in the region’s history.

On August 28, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced that 24-hour electricity has now been established in the centers of Erbil, Sulaimani, Duhok, and Halabja under the KRG's Runaki program.

“As we promised, 24-hour electricity has reached the centers of Erbil, Sulaimani, Duhok, and Halabja ahead of schedule,” Prime Minister Barzani said. He emphasized that Halabja is the first province in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq to achieve full access to 24-hour electricity.

Launched in October 2024, the Runaki program has already provided around 4 million citizens—more than 50% of the Kurdistan Region’s population—and over 115,000 businesses with uninterrupted power. The Prime Minister described the achievement as a milestone reached in less than a year.

Barzani highlighted the broader impact of the program, noting that more than 3,200 neighborhood diesel generators have been decommissioned, leading to cleaner air and safer neighborhoods. “Statistics show that households and businesses have changed their consumption habits: they use less, and nearly 80% of participants now pay less than they previously did for private generators,” he stated.

The Prime Minister underlined that reliable electricity is not merely a utility, but a foundation for social welfare, economic growth, and environmental health.

Looking ahead, Barzani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to extending the program to all parts of the Kurdistan Region: “Our commitment remains strong—every home and business will have 24-hour electricity by the end of 2026.”

He also extended an offer of cooperation to the federal government. “We are ready to assist other parts of Iraq in providing 24-hour electricity,” he concluded.

The Runaki program is designed to phase out reliance on costly private generators and ensure every household has access to continuous electricity, significantly improving both quality of life and environmental sustainability in the Kurdistan Region.