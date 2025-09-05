KRG Representative in France Highlights Kurdistan Region–France Ties

Dolamari highlighted the shared values between the Kurdish and French peoples, including the defense of freedom, democracy, and human rights.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A park and a street in Paris will soon be named after the Peshmerga, with President Masoud Barzani leading the inauguration ceremony, according to Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative in France Ali Dolamari.

Dolamari highlighted the shared values between the Kurdish and French peoples, including the defense of freedom, democracy, and human rights. “Because of the significance of the name Peshmerga, and given that President Barzani has been a Peshmerga since the age of 16, he has always regarded himself as one. President Barzani is not only a leader but also a guiding figure for all Kurdish people across the four parts of Kurdistan,” he said.

He noted that the French Revolution enshrined the same ideals the Kurdish people continue to fight for: freedom, peace, democracy, and human rights. Dolamari added that France has long recognized the suffering of the Kurdish people and has consistently supported them in difficult times.

“It is gratifying that France, a permanent member of NATO and a veto holder in the Security Council, is supporting the Kurdistan Region,” he remarked.

Dolamari underlined the symbolic weight of Paris, a historic city of more than 13 million residents and a destination for millions of visitors each year. “The establishment of a park and street named after the Peshmerga reflects the support of the French government, people, and municipality for the Kurdish cause,” he stated.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and France are strong and continue to grow, characterized by cooperation in the economic, cultural, and educational sectors. This partnership is bolstered by diplomatic ties, including the presence of the French Consulate in Erbil and the representation of the KRG in France. France provides ongoing support to the KRG, emphasizing regional peace and stability, addressing terrorism challenges, and promoting diplomatic solutions to conflicts.

This partnership has also facilitated cultural exchanges, educational programs, and joint initiatives aimed at fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. France's support extends to humanitarian efforts, particularly in assisting displaced populations and promoting reconstruction in the region.