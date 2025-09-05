In a historic tribute, Paris is set to inaugurate a Peshmerga Park and Street, with President Masoud Barzani attending the ceremony. The event honors the Peshmerga's sacrifices and celebrates the deep, long-standing friendship between the Kurdish and French peoples.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a historic and deeply symbolic gesture recognizing decades of sacrifice and struggle, the city of Paris is set to officially dedicate a park and a street in honor of the Peshmerga, cementing in the heart of the French capital a lasting tribute to the Kurdish forces. President Masoud Barzani, himself a lifelong Peshmerga, alongside a delegation of veteran Peshmerga representatives, is set to attend a dignified ceremony on Friday to unveil a plaque at the newly designated site within the renowned Parc André-Citroën, marking a profound milestone in the eighty-year history of the Peshmerga path.

The event, as reported by the French news outlet Paris Presse, is more than a ceremonial naming; it is an affirmation of the deep and enduring friendship between the French and Kurdish peoples.

The outlet noted that the Peshmerga force "symbolizes the sacrifice and struggle of the Kurdish people for freedom and their legitimate rights." The ceremony was attended by hundreds of guests, including numerous political and academic figures from France and across Europe, reflecting the broad support and respect the Peshmerga have earned on the international stage.

The French news report emphasized the "very strong relationship" shared between the cities of Paris and Erbil, recalling the 2019 visit of the Mayor of Paris to the Kurdistan Region's capital, where a memorandum of friendship was signed.

The report also highlighted that Paris is proud to have been the home of the prestigious Kurdish Institute for the past 40 years, an institution that has been a vital hub for Kurdish culture and intellectual life in Europe since its establishment in 1983.

The unveiling of the Peshmerga plaque in a global capital like Paris "holds great meaning and purpose," serving as a powerful international acknowledgment of the unique philosophy and profound legacy of the Peshmerga.

For most Kurds, the term "Peshmerga" evokes the image of a brave, self-sacrificing warrior who fights for their nation. The name literally translates to "one who faces death," a concept rooted in a deep Kurdish expression of love and protection: the wish to die before a loved one to spare oneself the pain of their loss.

However, the philosophy of the Peshmerga is not about a rush toward death but a profound embrace of life; their entire struggle is for the preservation and continuation of life, making them, in a philosophical sense, protectors of life itself.

This unique identity, forged from the historical, cultural, and political fabric of Kurdistan, is not confined to a single gender or social class. The name itself is not gender-specific, and people from all strata of society—workers, intellectuals, and farmers—can become Peshmerga, provided they possess the mental, physical, and moral fortitude required.

A Peshmerga is more than a conventional soldier; they are a revolutionary whose role extends beyond the battlefield, embodying a mindset rooted in the continuous struggle to free Kurdistan from subjugation and to build a nation based on its own worldview.

The friendship between the Kurds and the French is the product of a historical relationship fortified by shared goals and mutual respect. France has long been known as a friend to the Kurds, with its leaders consistently extending a hand of assistance in times of hardship.

This bond was famously personified by Mrs. Danielle Mitterrand, wife of former French President François Mitterrand. In 1991, during the mass Kurdish exodus, she visited the borders of the Kurdistan Region, witnessing firsthand the humanitarian catastrophe and becoming a powerful advocate for the Kurdish people.

This visit was a pivotal moment in a long history of French support. In 1988, during the Anfal genocide, France opened its doors to a thousand Kurdish refugees. Following the 1991 uprising, France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, played a key role in the passage of Resolution 688, which established a no-fly zone and a safe haven for the Kurds in northern Iraq. A year later, in 1992, Mrs. Mitterrand attended the first session of the Kurdistan Parliament, delivering a powerful speech of support.

This diplomatic and humanitarian relationship has continued to strengthen and evolve.

The opening of the French consulate in Erbil in 2008 marked a new phase in official relations. High-level visits have been a constant feature of this partnership. President Barzani has met with multiple French presidents, including Nicolas Sarkozy, François Hollande, and Emmanuel Macron, both in Paris and in Erbil.

During the critical war against ISIS from 2014 to 2017, France provided vital military and humanitarian assistance to the Peshmerga and the Kurdistan Region. In 2017, when the Kurdistan Region faced an international embargo following its independence referendum, a visit to Paris by then-Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani was instrumental in breaking the blockade.

This steady stream of high-level engagement has continued in recent years, with visits by French Foreign Ministers and a warm reception for President Macron in Erbil in 2021.

Both Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani have made official visits to the Élysée Palace to meet with President Macron, and just this past April, the French Foreign Minister visited Erbil to reiterate his country's support.

Tuesday's ceremony in Paris is the culmination of this decades-long relationship. It is a recognition that the wisdom and sagacity of the Kurdish leadership, epitomized by President Barzani, have enabled the Kurdish cause to advance daily, reaching critical stages in its political journey.

The event serves as a powerful reminder that, just as the ideals of peace and self-sacrifice are deeply rooted in the soil of Kurdistan, so too will freedom-loving peoples continue to stand with the Kurds in their righteous struggle for their legitimate rights.