PM Barzani Highlights Global Attention on Kurdistan Amid Opening of 6th International Housing Exhibition in Erbil

“Countries Around the World Are Now Turning Their Eyes to Kurdistan,” Says PM Barzani as He Inaugurates the 6th International Real Estate and Housing Exhibition in Erbil.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized on Tuesday that the Peshmerga forces and the people of the Kurdistan Region have restored stability, drawing the attention of the international community to the region. He made the remarks during the opening of the 6th International Real Estate and Housing Exhibition in Erbil.

Speaking to reporters, Barzani said the KRG had previously invited delegations from U.S. companies to visit the region, noting that one such delegation is currently in Erbil.

“These delegations aim to engage with all sectors, establish stronger business ties, and explore investment opportunities across the region,” he added.

Barzani stressed that the KRG’s longstanding policy has been to expand and diversify commercial and economic opportunities in all sectors.

“I am pleased that countries from around the world are now turning their attention to Kurdistan. This international interest will undoubtedly contribute to the stability we enjoy in the region. We thank the heroic Peshmerga forces and the people of Kurdistan, whose resilience has paved the way for global investors to witness the economic potential here,” he said.

Addressing questions about ongoing discussions with Baghdad regarding salaries, Barzani said:

“We have repeatedly raised this issue and continue to follow up. We hope for a resolution soon, although new challenges sometimes emerge from the federal government. Our priority remains the welfare, stability, and economic development of the Kurdistan Region.”

He added that KRG representatives are in continuous dialogue with the federal authorities, with near-final progress achieved on the nonoil revenue-related issues.

Regarding the formation of the new KRG cabinet, Barzani said he has been ready to establish the government since the recent elections, but emphasized that coalition partners must also be prepared.

“Once all parties are ready, the government will be formed,” he noted.

Regarding the future of the Kurdistan Region, particularly in technology and development, Barzani stated, “We aim to move forward at every stage, just like all advanced countries.”

He stressed the government’s commitment to expanding the region’s economic potential, highlighting technology as one of the key sectors receiving significant attention and investment.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked Kurdistan24 for its attention and sponsorship of the 6th International Real Estate Investment Fair in Erbil and congratulated the organizers and participants of the exhibition and praised their efforts to present the progress of the Kurdistan Region, both to local citizens and foreign companies.

Exhibition Highlights

The sixth International Real Estate and Housing Exhibition in Erbil, described as one of the largest in the region, brings together 280 local and international companies.

Foreign participants have arrived from 16 countries, including Turkey, Iran, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Qatar, Lebanon, Germany, Saudi Arabia, China, Italy, and Spain, showcasing a wide range of housing projects and investment opportunities.

Running for four days, the exhibition is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Organizers describe the event as a golden opportunity for local and international companies to sign memorandums of understanding and partnership agreements, advancing the housing and real estate sector across Kurdistan and Iraq.

The exhibition also enables companies to directly present projects to citizens, giving individuals the chance to purchase residential units on the spot.

According to event rules, at least 75 percent of jobs created by the showcased projects must be allocated to local workers, reinforcing the regional labor market and providing employment opportunities for job seekers.

Kurdistan’s Real Estate Sector Emerges as Engine of Economic Growth and International Investment

Over the past two decades, the real estate and housing sector has become a key driver of economic development in the Kurdistan Region. Rapid urbanization in Erbil and other major cities has spurred extensive investment in residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, attracting both local entrepreneurs and foreign investors.

Housing fairs and exhibitions like this one play a critical role in connecting developers with potential buyers and investors while promoting transparency in the market.

The KRG has consistently emphasized the strategic importance of housing and infrastructure projects as part of its broader economic diversification strategy.

By creating favorable conditions for foreign investment alongside local participation, the government aims to meet the growing demand for housing, stimulate job creation, and boost confidence in the private sector.

Events such as this exhibition underscore Kurdistan’s capacity to attract international partners and reinforce its ambition to become a hub for real estate investment in Iraq and the wider Middle East.

As the exhibition continues over the next three days, Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the importance of international engagement for the region’s economic growth.

He emphasized that global investors witnessing Kurdistan’s stability and potential will not only advance the real estate sector but also contribute to broader economic development, job creation, and sustained prosperity across the region.

This article has been updated.