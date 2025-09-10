A Circle of Canvases: Sulaimani Artist Chawan Rahim Paints the Mind's Inner Shields

Sulaimani artist Chawan Rahim presents 21 large expressionist oil paintings exploring psychological defense mechanisms, blending personal experience with societal reflection.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – To step into the latest exhibition by the young Sulaimani artist Chawan Rahim is to enter a circle of inquiry, a space where the towering canvases seem to lean in, inviting the viewer into a profound and intimate conversation about the human psyche.

In her latest artistic endeavor, Chawan has unveiled 21 large-scale oil paintings that serve as a powerful visual exploration of the invisible shields people erect to navigate the world: the complex and often unconscious behaviors known as "defense mechanisms."

The gallery space has been transformed into a deliberate, almost architectural experience. The paintings, each measuring a formidable two and a half meters high and one meter and 40 centimeters wide, are arranged in a circular formation, creating an immersive environment that envelops the visitor.

This unique layout is not merely for aesthetic effect; it is central to the exhibition's narrative. Each canvas is divided into two distinct sections, an inner and an outer part, with each discussing a different topic.

This duality serves as a striking metaphor for the very concept Chawan explores—the division between our internal emotional worlds and the external faces we present, the conscious and the unconscious battles that define so much of human experience.

Chawan Rahim, a graduate of the College of Fine Arts at Sulaimani University, has channeled her academic journey and personal discoveries into a distinct artistic voice.

She explained that her passion for art was not a lifelong certainty but a path she discovered and forged during her studies. "When I first entered college, I did not have extensive knowledge in art," she noted in an interview with Kurdistan24, crediting her professors with guiding her exploration.

"With the help of my professors, I was able to explore different fields and choose the one that suited me." This process of discovery has culminated in a style that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

"My working style is influenced by the experiences I had with my professors at college," she said. "I have tried to find my own unique working method and to showcase the most important societal issues through my art."

The artistic language she has chosen for this exploration is Expressionism, a style known in Kurdish as "derbrînxwazî," which translates to "expressiveness." It is a method that prioritizes the artist's inner feelings and raw emotions over objective reality, making it the perfect vehicle for dissecting the subconscious.

Through this lens, Chawan’s exhibition delves into the core concept of "defense mechanisms"—the myriad behaviors, both conscious and unconscious, that people employ to protect themselves from anxiety, fear, and internal emotional conflicts.

Her powerful, evocative brushstrokes give form to these abstract psychological concepts, turning internal struggles into tangible, visible dramas played out on canvas.

The exhibition stands as a testament to an artist's journey from novice to a confident practitioner with a clear and compelling vision. Chawan has moved beyond technical proficiency to tackle one of the most fundamental aspects of the human condition, inviting her audience to look beyond the surface of her paintings and, perhaps, to look a little deeper within themselves.