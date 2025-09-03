'Bêkes' Coffee Brand Launched by Kurdish Family in Britain, Serving Culture with Every Cup

A Kurdish family in Liverpool has launched 'Bêkes,' a coffee brand and café named in honor of poet Sherko Bêkes. The venture introduces British and international customers to Kurdish culture through traditional food and drinks, such as the popular qazwan coffee.

2025-09-03 10:23

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In the bustling British city of Liverpool, a Kurdish family has launched a unique coffee brand and café named "Bêkes," creating a vibrant cultural hub that serves not only delicious food and drink but also a rich taste of Kurdish heritage to local residents and international visitors. This entrepreneurial endeavor is more than a business; it is a heartfelt tribute to a literary giant and a deliberate effort to introduce the world to the stories, flavors, and traditions of Kurdistan, one cup of coffee at a time.

The project is the culmination of a family's passion, with Warda David, the matriarch, working alongside her children as the owner of the café.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilovan Emadaldin, she explained the profound significance behind the chosen name. The brand is a tribute to Sherko Bêkes, one of the most celebrated and influential poets in modern Kurdish history, a literary icon who published his first book at the remarkably young age of 17. The family's personal connection to the poet inspired them to honor his legacy in a way that would transcend cultural and linguistic barriers.

"Given that we were close to Sherko Bêkes, we had the idea to name this coffee after him," Warda David said. The intention, she noted, was clear: "so that foreigners can also become familiar with Kurdish culture."

By linking their brand to a figure of such cultural importance, the family has created a natural starting point for conversations about Kurdish literature, history, and identity, transforming their café into an informal embassy of Kurdish culture.

The journey of Bêkes Café began modestly, rooted in a home-based enterprise that tapped into the universal appeal of traditional flavors.

Dween Hama Rashid, one of the family members deeply involved in the project, revealed the secret to their success. "The idea goes back eight years," she explained. "I initially made sweets at home; I made baklava and sold it online."

This initial venture quickly found an audience, and as demand grew, so did the family's ambition. "When a good demand developed for our creations, we decided to expand the project, open a coffee shop, and name it 'Sherko Bêkes'." This organic growth, fueled by quality and authenticity, laid the strong foundation upon which the café now stands.

A centerpiece of the Bêkes Café experience is the traditional Kurdish qazwan coffee, made from roasted and ground terebinth, or wild pistachio, beans (qezwan in Kurdish). Prepared in a traditional and visually appealing manner, this unique beverage has become a major draw, captivating the palates of international customers.

The coffee, with its distinct, nutty flavor and caffeine-free properties, offers a sensory introduction to a lesser-known aspect of Kurdish culinary heritage.

The café has already proven to be an effective cultural bridge. Two foreign students, visiting the café for the first time, shared their enthusiastic impressions with Kurdistan24.

"It's my first time trying this coffee. This Kurdish coffee is very delicious," one student remarked. "The things served with it to eat are also tasty and appealing. It's a beautiful experience for me. It's my first time being introduced to Kurdish culture. I would like to know more about Kurdish culture, about their food and drinks."

His companion echoed this sentiment, highlighting the café's role as an immersive cultural space.

"Our visit to this coffee shop has provided a unique opportunity for us to get acquainted with Kurdish culture and to try their food and drinks," the other student said. "The coffee is made with qazwan and has a distinct taste."

The Bêkes Café story is part of a broader, encouraging trend of Kurdish culture and products gaining a foothold in the United Kingdom.

As previously reported by Kurdistan24, Kurdish goods are increasingly appearing on the shelves of UK supermarkets under their original Kurdish names, meeting high demand from both the diaspora and the wider British public. In cities like Birmingham, supermarkets now prominently feature products such as Halabja’s olive oil, Akre’s rice, and various types of Kurdish cheese. This shift marks a significant change from a market previously dominated by Turkish, Iranian, and other Middle Eastern products.

Restaurant owners and merchants have noted the superior quality of these goods and the positive economic impact their import has on the Kurdistan Region. Rizgar Akreyi, a merchant exporting Kurdish products to Britain, told Kurdistan24 in March 2025 that while the market was initially limited to the Kurdish diaspora, "now British citizens and people from other countries are also buying them, and there is high demand."

He highlighted the popularity of items like Kurdish sumac, which is now specifically requested by several British restaurants. This growing appreciation for Kurdish flavors is helping to carve out a distinct and respected niche for "Made in Kurdistan" products in the UK's diverse and competitive food market.

By deliberately choosing a Kurdish name and curating a menu of authentic food and drinks, the family behind Bêkes Café is making a powerful contribution to this movement of cultural introduction.

Their establishment offers more than just refreshment; it creates an environment where a guest can enjoy a delicious Kurdish coffee, be inspired to read the works of Sherko Bêkes, and leave with a deeper and more personal understanding of Kurdish culture. It is a testament to how entrepreneurship, when infused with passion and purpose, can become a powerful vehicle for cultural diplomacy and connection.

Kurdistan24's correspondent from the UK, Dilovan Emadaldin, contributed to this report.