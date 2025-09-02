Mosul's al-Nuri Mosque reopens with UAE funds, but residents tell the Iraqi government that rebuilding the city's landmarks is a national duty. The event symbolizes hope but also highlights local frustration over Baghdad's perceived absence in reconstruction efforts.

2025-09-02 15:45

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The call to prayer has once again echoed from the hallowed grounds of Mosul’s Great al-Nuri Mosque, a powerful symbol of revival in a city still bearing the deep scars of war and extremist rule. Yet, as worshippers returned for the first time in years, the joy of the mosque’s reopening was tempered by a clear and resonant message from the city's inhabitants to their national leadership: the sacred duty of rebuilding Mosul’s soul belongs to the Iraqi government, not to the generosity of other nations.

Following an intensive and meticulous renovation process, the iconic mosque was officially reopened, marking a significant milestone in the city's long road to recovery. The ambitious project was conducted under the supervision of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with the crucial financial backing provided by the government of the United in Arabic Emirates.

This international effort has restored one of Iraq’s most treasured religious and historical landmarks, which was deliberately destroyed by ISIS militants during their brutal occupation of the city.

The al-Nuri Mosque holds a profound place in the history and identity of Mosul. An architectural and spiritual cornerstone of the city for nearly nine centuries, its construction dates back to the era of Nur al-Din Zangi, the influential ruler of Mosul and Aleppo.

For generations, its famed leaning minaret, known as "al-Hadba" (the hunchback), was a defining feature of the city’s skyline and a source of immense civic pride.

In 2014, the mosque was violently thrust into the global spotlight when ISIS seized control of Mosul and its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, used its pulpit to declare his so-called caliphate. Three years later, as Iraqi forces closed in, the retreating militants blew up the mosque and its minaret, an act of cultural vandalism that shocked the world and devastated the people of Mosul.

Today, the return of prayers to the rebuilt mosque for the first time since 2017 is widely seen as a symbol of returning hope and the promise of prosperity for the city’s inhabitants. However, this moment of celebration is layered with complex emotions.

While the people of Mosul have expressed gratitude for the renovation, they are also voicing a deep-seated frustration, calling on the Iraqi government to take a more direct and active role in the city's reconstruction, rather than depending on the aid of foreign countries and charitable organizations.

This sentiment was clearly articulated by Mustafa Sabir, a resident of Mosul, who emphasized that the city’s most important landmarks represent a shared heritage that should be protected by the nation itself.

"Both the al-Saa'a (Clock) and al-Tahira churches and the al-Nuri Mosque are among the most important religious symbols of Mosul that demonstrate the cooperation and peaceful coexistence of the city, not just for Christians and Muslims," he stated. For Sabir, these monuments are more than just buildings; they are the physical embodiment of the city's historical identity.

"The Iraqi government should have been the one to undertake the renovation works, not the UAE," he asserted. "Although we thank the UAE and all the countries of the world that participate in the reconstruction of Mosul, for us, it is essential that Iraq's support is also included."

The reopening also serves to reclaim the mosque from the dark shadow cast upon it by ISIS.

Another Mosul resident, Hussein Abbas, stood among those who witnessed the infamous moment when Baghdadi declared his caliphate from within its walls in 2014.

Recounting the chillingly ordinary memory of that day, Abbas said, "In 2014, a person came into the mosque and told us: 'Do your prayers,' and we did. After that, he gave his sermon. He declared the caliphate there, without us knowing who he was. Later, we found out it was (Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi)."

His testimony underscores the deep trauma associated with the site, making its return to the community as a place of peaceful worship all the more poignant.

The meticulous restoration of the al-Nuri Mosque stands as a testament to international cooperation and a victory over extremist ideology. However, the voices rising from the streets of Mosul suggest that for the city’s recovery to be truly complete, its people need to see a tangible commitment from their own government.

The restored mosque may symbolize hope, but for the residents, true prosperity will come when the responsibility for rebuilding their historical identity is shouldered by Iraq itself.

The Politics of Reconstruction: A Crisis of Governance

The frustration expressed by Mosul's residents is rooted in the immense scale of the city's destruction and a deep-seated crisis of trust in the Iraqi state's ability to govern effectively.

The 2016-2017 battle to liberate Mosul from ISIS was one of the largest urban conflicts since World War II.

A 2017 assessment by UN-Habitat estimated that the fighting generated over 11 million tons of rubble in Mosul alone, with nearly 10,000 buildings in the Old City damaged or destroyed.

In the years following liberation, the Iraqi government has struggled to manage the reconstruction effort.

Progress has been notoriously slow, hampered by bureaucratic inefficiency and systemic corruption. Iraq consistently ranks among the most corrupt countries in the world on Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index.

Billions of dollars in international aid and national funds allocated for reconstruction have been poorly managed, with many projects stalling or failing to materialize.

For citizens who have lost their homes, businesses, and loved ones, seeing a foreign nation fund the restoration of a national monument, while essential infrastructure like hospitals, schools, and bridges remains incomplete, is a stark reminder of their government's perceived failures.

This dynamic frames the residents' statements not just as ingratitude, but as a demand for national sovereignty and accountability—a plea for their own government to fulfill its fundamental duty to its people.

More Than Stone: Al-Nuri Mosque as the Soul of Mosul

To understand the sentiment in Mosul, one must grasp the profound symbolic importance of the Great al-Nuri Mosque. Founded in the 12th century by Nur al-Din Zangi, the mosque was not merely a place of worship but the historical and spiritual heart of the city for over 800 years.

Its most famous feature was its leaning minaret, known affectionately as "al-Hadba" (The Hunchback), which was so iconic it was featured on the 10,000 Iraqi Dinar banknote and served as the primary symbol of the city itself.

The mosque's modern history is layered with trauma. In July 2014, it was from the pulpit of the al-Nuri Mosque that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only known public appearance to declare the establishment of his so-called caliphate, forever tying the sacred site to the group's brutal legacy.

Three years later, in June 2017, as Iraqi forces closed in, ISIS militants rigged the mosque and its historic minaret with explosives and blew them up.

The act of destruction was seen by Iraqis and the world as a final, spiteful act of a defeated group, aimed at erasing the city's identity. Therefore, the mosque's reconstruction is not just an architectural project; it is an act of reclaiming history, purifying a desecrated space, and defying the nihilism of ISIS.

For the people of Mosul, having this deeply personal and national act of reclamation led by foreign funding, however welcome, is a bittersweet victory.

"Revive the Spirit of Mosul": A Global Effort in a Local Vacuum

The renovation of the al-Nuri Mosque is the flagship component of a wider international initiative led by UNESCO and named "Revive the Spirit of Mosul."

Launched in 2018, the project was made possible by a foundational $50.4 million pledge from the United Arab Emirates, with further support from the European Union and other international partners. This initiative recognized that the cultural destruction in Mosul was a loss for all of humanity and required a global response.

Crucially, the project's scope extends beyond the mosque, aiming to restore the multicultural fabric of Mosul's Old City. As mentioned by resident Mustafa Sabir, the initiative also includes the reconstruction of two historic churches heavily damaged by ISIS: the Al-Tahera Syriac Catholic Church and the Al-Saa'a (Our Lady of the Hour) Catholic Church.

This multi-faith approach is a deliberate effort to heal the city's social wounds and restore its heritage of coexistence. This international effort effectively filled a vacuum left by a national government overwhelmed by the sheer scale of humanitarian and infrastructural needs.

While a model for post-conflict cultural recovery, it also inadvertently highlights the central tension of the report: the most visible and symbolic reconstruction projects in Mosul are being driven by international, not Iraqi, hands.

Kurdistan24's correspondent Derman Baadri contributed to this report.