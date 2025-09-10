367 Housing Projects Underway as Erbil Moves to 24-Hour Electricity

The Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment announced 367 housing projects are underway, with a plan for 24-hour electricity. New licenses are paused for review, and over 160 negligent investors have had licenses revoked, signaling a new phase of strategic oversight.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, Mohammed Shukri, on Wednesday provided a comprehensive overview of the region's bustling housing sector, revealing that 367 residential projects are currently underway while announcing a strategic pause on new licenses to ensure sustainable urban planning.

In a significant declaration of the government's commitment to improving living standards and holding developers accountable, Shukri confirmed that all projects will be provided with 24-hour electricity in the near future and that any investor showing negligence will face consequences, a policy that has already seen over 160 licenses revoked.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on September 10, 2025, Shukri detailed a new phase of strategic oversight for the real estate market, which has been a major engine of the region's economic growth.

"Following a thorough review by the Investment Board, and the Ministries of Municipality and Reconstruction and Housing of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and by order of Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, the issuance of licenses for housing projects has been halted since February 2024, based on the city's needs," he announced.

This temporary suspension is not a sign of a slowdown but rather a move toward more deliberate and planned development.

Shukri emphasized that the 367 existing projects are a core part of the government's plan to "increase the workforce," and that efforts are now focused on resolving issues with any unfinished projects to restart those investments and ensure their completion.

In a strong message to the private sector, Shukri underscored the government's commitment to quality and accountability. He stated that all projects are being actively monitored, and "any negligence will lead to accountability."

He provided concrete evidence of this policy in action, noting that "more than 160 licenses have been revoked from investors and given to other investors within this framework."

This robust oversight is taking place against the backdrop of a vibrant and confident market. According to data from real estate offices, Shukri indicated, there has been a high demand for housing projects, particularly for high-quality developments, despite their prices.

"This high demand from citizens indicates a revival in the Kurdistan Region's market," he said.

A key component of the government's strategy to enhance the value and livability of these projects is the provision of essential services. Shukri provided a significant update on the plan to supply residential compounds with uninterrupted power.

"So far, a large number of housing projects have been supplied with 24-hour electricity," he confirmed. "In the coming week, approximately six more projects will join the electricity supply project, and in the near future, all projects will become part of the electricity supply project and will be treated the same as other neighborhoods."

Further boosting the local economy and construction sector, Shukri also revealed that the largest gypsum board factory in Iraq will soon become operational in Erbil and that the Investment Board has requested that all projects prioritize the use of local materials and goods.

Shukri's detailed announcement comes just one day after Prime Minister Masrour Barzani personally inaugurated the 6th International Real Estate and Housing Exhibition in Erbil, a massive four-day event that has drawn 280 local and international companies from 16 different countries.

The exhibition serves as a powerful testament to the international confidence in the Kurdistan Region's stability and economic potential. Speaking at the opening, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that the resilience of the Peshmerga and the people of Kurdistan has created a stable environment that is now drawing global attention.

"I am pleased that countries from around the world are now turning their attention to Kurdistan," he said. "This international interest will undoubtedly contribute to the stability we enjoy in the region."

The exhibition, which showcases a wide range of housing projects and investment opportunities, is a key platform for advancing the housing sector in both the Kurdistan Region and greater Iraq. Organizers have described it as a golden opportunity for local and international companies to forge partnerships and for citizens to purchase residential units directly.

Crucially, the event's rules stipulate that at least 75 percent of the jobs created by the showcased projects must be allocated to local workers, a policy that aligns directly with the government's goal of using the sector to boost the regional labor market.

The KRG has consistently highlighted the strategic importance of the housing and infrastructure sector as a cornerstone of its broader economic diversification strategy.

The convergence of the massive international exhibition and the Investment Board's announcement of a new era of strategic oversight and enhanced services paints a clear picture: the Kurdistan Region is moving beyond a phase of rapid, unregulated growth and is now focused on building a mature, sustainable, and high-quality real estate market that can serve as a long-term pillar of its economy.