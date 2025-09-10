PM Barzani Honors Legacy of September Revolution on 64th Anniversary

Barzani highlighted the resilience and unity of the Kurdish people during the uprising, which he said secured several key achievements, most notably the March 11, 1970 Agreement that compelled the former Iraqi regime to recognize Kurdish rights.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday issued a statement commemorating the 64th anniversary of the September Revolution, describing it as a historic and nationwide Kurdish uprising that united all ethnic and religious components in the struggle for national rights.

“Today, with respect and honor, we commemorate the September Revolution led by our late national leader, Mullah Mustafa Barzani. It was a revolution for all the people of Kurdistan, regardless of their background, launched to defend national and patriotic rights and to resist oppression and occupation,” the statement read.

Barzani highlighted the resilience and unity of the Kurdish people during the uprising, which he said secured several key achievements, most notably the March 11, 1970 Agreement that compelled the former Iraqi regime to recognize Kurdish rights.

“In marking the 64th anniversary of the September Revolution, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding its noble values of unity and coexistence among all groups in Kurdistan, and to protecting the constitutional framework of the Kurdistan Region,” he added.

The prime minister also paid tribute to those who lost their lives for the cause.

“Glory to the pure souls of the martyrs of the September Revolution and all the martyrs of Kurdistan,” he concluded.

Following the publication of Prime Minister Barzani’s remarks on the KRG website, he also shared a message on his X account, stating:

“On the 64th anniversary of the Great September Revolution, we are reminded of the importance of unity among all Kurdistanis in defending our national rights and achievements, and in safeguarding the constitutional integrity of the Kurdistan Region.”

The September Revolution, launched on Sept. 11, 1961, under the leadership of Mullah Mustafa Barzani, marked the beginning of a large-scale Kurdish uprising against successive Iraqi governments.

It sought recognition of Kurdish national rights, cultural freedoms, and self-rule within Iraq. The movement drew support from diverse communities across Kurdistan and became a cornerstone of modern Kurdish political history.

Although the revolution faced heavy military campaigns by Baghdad, it achieved significant milestones. The most notable was the March 11, 1970 Autonomy Agreement, in which the Iraqi government formally pledged to grant autonomy to the Kurds.

Today, the September Revolution is remembered not only as a struggle for Kurdish self-determination but also as the foundation for the eventual constitutional recognition of the Kurdistan Region in post-2003 Iraq.

In his message, Prime Minister Barzani underscored that the values of sacrifice, resilience, and unity carried forward from the September Revolution remain crucial today.

He stressed that protecting the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights, strengthening solidarity among its people, and confronting ongoing challenges with the same spirit of resistance will ensure that the achievements of past generations are preserved and expanded for the future.