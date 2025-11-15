Where Mountains Hold Memory: A Journey to Shush Castle

Shush Castle in Akre has become a popular destination for hikers seeking nature, heritage, and panoramic views. Visitors describe the site as calming and beautiful, while experts highlight its rising importance as a historical and touristic landmark in Erbil province.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Shush Castle, nestled above the mountainous village of Shush in the Akre district, has become a favorite destination for nature lovers, hikers, and adventure seekers looking for calm, clean air, and a deeper understanding of the region’s ancient landscapes. Travelers arrive hoping to learn where the castle stands, its historical background, how long it has existed, and how they can reach its slopes to experience the terrain up close.

Arwin Mohammed Saeed, a researcher in archaeology, says Shush has emerged in recent years as one of Erbil province’s most prominent tourist spots, combining natural allure with historical significance.

“The castle’s position on a high mountain ridge gives visitors a sweeping view of the surrounding villages and valleys,” he explained. “It is one of the most notable natural landmarks in the Shinwari area, especially above the Shush plateau.”

After gathering essential information and identifying the mountain paths leading to the site, a group of visitors began their ascent on foot. The rugged trail tested their stamina, but reaching the top rewarded them with a panoramic view that made every step worthwhile. Many quickly turned to their cameras, eager to capture the moment.

Adnan Omar, a government employee, said the journey held great personal value.

“These trips are extremely good for our health,” he noted. “They help us escape the noise and pressure of the city. They are also a chance to disconnect from social media and immerse ourselves in nature, which is very important for mental well-being.”

Bayam Jihad, a schoolteacher visiting the area for the first time, shared her excitement.

“Honestly, the place is incredibly beautiful,” she said. “The view is magical and gives you a deep sense of comfort… I am very happy with this visit.”

Alwand Saadi, a mechanic, expressed similar sentiments.

“We decided to visit Shush Castle today because it is a wonderful natural and historical site,” he said. “Sometimes a person needs to leave the city and get closer to nature, and we have very beautiful places here that truly deserve to be seen.”

In recent years, mountain trekking has become a rising trend across the Kurdistan Region, drawing both young and older participants seeking physical activity, scenic beauty, and a meaningful connection with the landscape.

Hikers say these journeys help them strike balance between daily life and the natural world, while also reconnecting with historic sites tied to ancestors and earlier generations. For many, Shush Castle is not only an archaeological location—

it is a window into the past, a meeting point between nature and memory, and a reminder of the deep human stories rooted in Kurdistan’s mountains.