PM Barzani Congratulates Sulaimani on 241st Anniversary, Pledges Continued KRG Service

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that the city “deserves enhanced services” and said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) remains committed to strengthening support for Sulaimani as well as all cities and districts across the region.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday congratulated the people of Sulaimani on the city’s 241st anniversary, praising its historic role as a cultural and intellectual center and reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting its development.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Barzani extended “warmest congratulations to the beloved people of Sulaimani,” wishing the city “even greater progress and development” in the years ahead.

He described Sulaimani as an “important city and a distinguished center of enlightenment and literature,” noting its proud history shaped by the “struggles of the Kurdish people.”

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that the city “deserves enhanced services” and said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) remains committed to strengthening support for Sulaimani as well as all cities and districts across the region.

Founded in 1784 by Prince Ibrahim Pasha Baban, Sulaimani quickly evolved into a hub of Kurdish intellectual life. Historically home to poets, journalists, political figures, and cultural institutions, the city has long been regarded as a center of enlightenment and artistic expression.

Over the centuries, Sulaimani has played a vital role in shaping Kurdish identity and political thought, serving as a base for literary movements, civil society activism, and opposition voices. Its universities, cultural centers, and media outlets continue to influence Kurdish discourse today.

Sulaimani was designated a Creative City of Literature by UNESCO in 2019 because of its rich cultural heritage and literary history. This initiative aims to preserve and promote Kurdish culture through literature and the arts.