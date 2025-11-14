President Masoud Barzani Commemorates 241st Anniversary of Sulaimani's Founding

President Masoud Barzani commemorated Sulaimani's 241st anniversary, praising its role as a cradle of Kurdish culture and its historic embrace of the Barzani family during exile.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sulaimani on Friday, marking the 241st anniversary of the city's establishment. In his message, the President wished the residents of Sulaimani continued security and prosperity.

The following is the full text of the President's congratulatory message:

"In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

On the 241st anniversary of the founding of the city of Sulaimani, I extend my warmest congratulations to the dear people of Sulaimani, the city of the immortal Sheikh, and the city of struggle and sacrifice. Sulaimani is a cherished part of Kurdistan, the city of the martyrs of June 9th and the 1963 curfew, and a city that has confronted oppressors, tyrants, and successive regimes.

Sulaimani, like every other city and region in Kurdistan, has always been a cradle for Kurdish writers, poets, prominent figures, fighters, and revolutionaries, and has played a significant role in the Kurdistan liberation movement. In the early 1940s, the city of Sulaimani, with all its diverse communities, embraced the immortal Barzani and the exiled Barzanis. That hospitality and warm welcome will never be forgotten.

On this anniversary, I wish peace and prosperity for the esteemed people of Sulaimani, for they are deserving of all forms of progress and leadership.”

In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also extended his "warmest congratulations to the beloved people of Sulaimani," wishing the city "even greater progress and development" in the years ahead.

He lauded Sulaimani as an "important city and a distinguished center of enlightenment and literature," acknowledging its proud history shaped by the "struggles of the Kurdish people."

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that the city "deserves enhanced services" and affirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) unwavering commitment to bolstering support for Sulaimani and all other cities and districts across the region.

Founded in 1784 by the Kurdish Prince Ibrahim Pasha Baban, who named it after his father, Sulaiman Pasha, Sulaimani quickly evolved into a vibrant hub of Kurdish intellectual and cultural life. The city was established to be the capital of the Baban Emirate. Historically, it has been home to a great number of poets, journalists, political figures, and cultural institutions, earning it the reputation as a center of enlightenment and artistic expression.

Over the centuries, Sulaimani has played a pivotal role in shaping Kurdish identity and political thought. It has served as a base for literary movements, civil society activism, and opposition voices. The city's universities, cultural centers, and media outlets continue to exert a strong influence on Kurdish discourse today.

In recognition of its rich cultural heritage and literary history, Sulaimani was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Literature in 2019. This initiative aims to preserve and promote Kurdish culture through literature and the arts. The city is often referred to as the "Cultural Capital of the Kurdistan Region" and is a significant center for tourism. Many of its streets are named after poets, writers, and other cultural and political figures.