PM Barzani Receives Senior UAE Delegation, Emphasizes Strong Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the importance of the “close and special” ties between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led by Saeed Hajeri, Minister of State and Special Envoy for Economic Affairs to the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the importance of the “close and special” ties between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE. He expressed gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the country’s continuous support to the Kurdistan Region and described the appointment of a special envoy for economic affairs as a strong sign of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his greetings and respect to UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum through the delegation.

For his part, Minister Al Hajeri reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the Kurdistan Region in all fields. He underlined that the Kurdistan Region holds a “unique and important” place in the UAE’s leadership vision and highlighted the broad opportunities for expanding ties across multiple sectors.

On Wednesday, this UAE delegation met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani. The delegation arrived in Erbil on Tuesday. Their visit highlights the deepening political and commercial partnership between the two, with the UAE being a major investor in the region.

The KRG is actively seeking to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment, and this visit is a key part of its strategy. A KRG Investment Board delegation has also been in the UAE to encourage further Emirati investment.

The UAE is already one of the Kurdistan Region's largest trading partners, with over 120 Emirati companies operating there, including 15 large ones. Total direct investment from the UAE exceeds $3.3 billion, with an additional $420 million in joint ventures. This investment has created over 150,000 jobs in the past four years.

Pana Niazi, Head of Marketing at the KRG's Foreign Investment Attraction Unit, confirmed an open-door policy for Emirati businesses in sectors like industry, construction, tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy. This outreach to the UAE is the first step in a broader four-year strategy to attract foreign investors from other countries, with an initial focus on the Gulf states.

This visit follows a recent visit by a U.S. business delegation, further solidifying the Kurdistan Region's reputation as an attractive destination for international capital.

The UAE was among the first Gulf states to establish a strong presence in the Kurdistan Region, opening a consulate in Erbil in 2012, which became a focal point for deepening bilateral ties.