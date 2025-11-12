Syria Joins Global Coalition Against ISIS as SDF Integration Accelerates

CENTCOM confirms Syria joined the Global Coalition Against ISIS as the 90th member, while SDF pledges to accelerate it's forces' integration into the Syrian Army following US sanctions relief.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a landmark development the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Wednesday that Syria has become the 90th member of the Global Coalition Against ISIS, a move that coincides with rapid progress in talks to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian Army.

In its latest report, CENTCOM announced that U.S. and Coalition forces, operating in coordination with Syrian partners, carried out more than 22 operations against ISIS across Syria between October 1 and November 6, 2025, resulting in the death of five militants and the capture of 19 others. The command hailed these results as a “notable achievement” in degrading the terrorist group’s operational capabilities.

U.S. Central Command forces advised, assisted, and enabled more than 22 operations against ISIS with partners in Syria over the past month, diminishing the terrorist group’s ability to conduct local operations and export violence around the world.



“We will continue to aggressively pursue ISIS remnants in Syria while working with the Global Coalition Against ISIS to ensure that the gains made in Iraq and Syria are lasting,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander, in a press release issued from Tampa, Florida.

The announcement came just days after Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s White House visit, during which U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the suspension of Caesar Act sanctions and endorsed a trilateral cooperation framework between Syria, the United States, and Turkey. The move marked a turning point for Damascus, signaling its shift from years of isolation to coordinated counterterrorism cooperation.

Earlier this week, President al-Sharaa declared Syria’s formal accession to the Global Coalition Against ISIS, emphasizing that the decision underscores the state’s new commitment to combating terrorism “in partnership with the international community.”

Following the White House summit, SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi announced his intention to expedite the integration of his forces into the Syrian state military structure.

In a message posted to his official X account, Abdi expressed gratitude to President Trump “for his leadership on Syria and for giving the Syrian people a chance for greatness.”

“I just had a wonderful phone call with Ambassador Tom Barrack to discuss the outcomes of the meeting with President al-Sharaa in the White House and our commitment to accelerate the integration of the SDF into the Syrian state,” Abdi stated.

“Syria’s accession to the Global Coalition Against ISIS represents a pivotal step toward enhancing collaborative efforts and bolstering initiatives aimed at achieving the enduring defeat of ISIS. We are diligently working with our partners to advance progress toward a more prosperous and secure future for our people in a unified Syria.”

The statement reaffirmed the March 10 Agreement, which formalized the mechanism for merging the SDF with the Syrian Arab Army under a unified defense command — a process now expected to gain speed.

Speaking to Al Arabiya on Tuesday, Mahmoud Habib, spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Front Forces (QSD), confirmed that the negotiations with Damascus have resumed and are advancing swiftly.

“We will start from the point where previous negotiations ended. We had already reached an understanding that the SDF could join the Ministry of Defense as brigades and divisions,” Habib said.

“I believe these units will have major responsibilities in northeast Syria. However, under the agreement with the Defense Ministry, they may also play a nationwide role in counterterrorism operations — especially now that Syria has become part of the Global Coalition Against ISIS.”

Habib emphasized that the inclusion of the SDF under the national military umbrella represents “a turning point for Syria’s unity and security,” adding that the forces’ decade of experience in combating ISIS will serve as a cornerstone for future counterterrorism efforts.

CENTCOM’s statement further highlighted significant progress in stabilizing formerly ISIS-held territories and reducing populations in displacement camps. The number of residents in al-Hol and al-Roj camps has dropped from 70,000 in 2019 to fewer than 30,000 today, as countries accelerate the repatriation of nationals detained in Syria.

“Repatriating vulnerable populations before they are radicalized is not just compassion — it is a decisive blow against ISIS’s ability to ever regenerate,” Admiral Cooper said.

The U.S. continues to urge international partners to support the secure detention and repatriation of ISIS-linked individuals, viewing this as key to ensuring the group’s permanent defeat.

Syria’s accession to the Coalition marks its most significant reintegration step since the White House summit between President al-Sharaa and President Trump, which ended with the U.S. announcement of sanctions relief and endorsement of the SDF’s integration plan.

With Damascus now a full member of the Global Coalition Against ISIS, and negotiations for the SDF’s military integration entering their operational phase, the developments signal a profound transformation in Syria’s post-war landscape one anchored in cooperation and reconstruction.