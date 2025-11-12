KDP Leads in Erbil, Duhok, and Nineveh in Preliminary Iraqi Parliamentary Election Results

Overall, the KDP received 1,099,826 votes in both the special and general elections across Iraq.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Wednesday the preliminary results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, showing the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the lead across the provinces of Erbil, Duhok, and Nineveh.

According to the IHEC, voter turnout in these provinces was among the highest in the country, reflecting strong participation in the electoral process. Overall, the KDP received 1,099,826 votes in both the special and general elections across Iraq.

Erbil Province

A total of 798,986 voters cast their ballots, marking a 71.65% turnout.

KDP: 369,118 votes

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK): 97,301 votes

National Stance Movement: 63,288 votes

New Generation Movement: 39,911 votes

Kurdistan Islamic Union: 28,650 votes

Kurdistan Justice Group: 13,772 votes

People's Front: 5,584 votes

Kurdistan Social Democratic Party: 762 votes

Duhok Province

Of 623,852 voters, turnout was 77.47%.

KDP: 413,698 votes

Kurdistan Islamic Union: 72,959 votes

National Stance Movement: 18,314 votes

New Generation Movement: 14,671 votes

PUK: 2,423 votes

People's Front: 2,778 votes

Kurdistan Justice Group: 1,419 votes

Kurdistan Social Democratic Party: 295 votes

Nineveh Province

Nineveh recorded 1,353,365 voters with a 65.09% turnout.

KDP: 189,120 votes

Progress Party: 157,283 votes

Reconstruction and Development Coalition: 146,724 votes

Nineveh For Its People: 111,005 votes

Azem Alliance: 100,853 votes

National Asim Alliance: 89,492 votes

Badr Organization: 77,006 votes

The preliminary results reaffirm the KDP’s strong electoral presence in the Kurdistan Region and parts of northern Iraq. More than 12 million Iraqis cast ballots out of over 21 million eligible voters.