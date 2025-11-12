KDP Leads in Erbil, Duhok, and Nineveh in Preliminary Iraqi Parliamentary Election Results
Overall, the KDP received 1,099,826 votes in both the special and general elections across Iraq.
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Wednesday the preliminary results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, showing the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the lead across the provinces of Erbil, Duhok, and Nineveh.
According to the IHEC, voter turnout in these provinces was among the highest in the country, reflecting strong participation in the electoral process. Overall, the KDP received 1,099,826 votes in both the special and general elections across Iraq.
Erbil Province
A total of 798,986 voters cast their ballots, marking a 71.65% turnout.
KDP: 369,118 votes
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK): 97,301 votes
National Stance Movement: 63,288 votes
New Generation Movement: 39,911 votes
Kurdistan Islamic Union: 28,650 votes
Kurdistan Justice Group: 13,772 votes
People's Front: 5,584 votes
Kurdistan Social Democratic Party: 762 votes
Duhok Province
Of 623,852 voters, turnout was 77.47%.
KDP: 413,698 votes
Kurdistan Islamic Union: 72,959 votes
National Stance Movement: 18,314 votes
New Generation Movement: 14,671 votes
PUK: 2,423 votes
People's Front: 2,778 votes
Kurdistan Justice Group: 1,419 votes
Kurdistan Social Democratic Party: 295 votes
Nineveh Province
Nineveh recorded 1,353,365 voters with a 65.09% turnout.
KDP: 189,120 votes
Progress Party: 157,283 votes
Reconstruction and Development Coalition: 146,724 votes
Nineveh For Its People: 111,005 votes
Azem Alliance: 100,853 votes
National Asim Alliance: 89,492 votes
Badr Organization: 77,006 votes
The preliminary results reaffirm the KDP’s strong electoral presence in the Kurdistan Region and parts of northern Iraq. More than 12 million Iraqis cast ballots out of over 21 million eligible voters.