PM Barzani Extends Condolences to Turkey over Military Plane Crash in Georgia

19 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday extended his condolences to the Republic of Turkey following the tragic crash of a Turkish military cargo plane in Georgia that claimed the lives of 20 soldiers.

In a message addressed to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Prime Minister Barzani conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the Turkish government and people during this difficult time.

Turkey’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft went down on Tuesday while returning from Azerbaijan. The plane, manufactured in 1968 and transferred to the Turkish Air Force in 2010 after serving in Saudi Arabia, crashed shortly after entering Georgian airspace following its departure from Ganja, Azerbaijan.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.